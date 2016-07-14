Janice de Belen pinatunayan ang pagiging de-kalibreng aktres

Nasilip namin ang trailer ng Ringgo, the Dog Shooter, ang indie movie kung saan nanalo ng Best Actress award si Janice de Belen.

Nakakagulat ang pisikal na preparasyon ni Janice sa movie na dinirek ni Rahyan Carlos para sa World Premieres Film Festival Phils.

Ibang-ibang Janice ang nasilip namin at winner yung dialogue niyang “ako, may bayag din ako, pero di ko kinakamot,” habang sinasabihan nito ang ka-eksenang aktor na si Sandino Martin na nanalo namang Best Actor.

Kung nasanay na tayo sa very sweet, supportive and loving protrayal ni Janice sa Be My Lady sa TV, magugulantang talaga tayo sa nasabing movie. Pagpapatunay lamang talaga na isa siyang de-kalibreng artista.

Matteo Guidicelli mahusay na kontrabida

Nakakalungkot naman talaga ang pagkamatay ng karakter ni Kean Cirpiano (as Binggoy) sa Dolce Amore lalo pa’t inakala naming magkakaroon ito ng love angle with Sue Prado’s character.

Maganda ang role ni Kean sa soap at sa totoo lang, hindi naman siya nagpahuli kay Enrique Gil sa pagiging very telegenic at mahusay na gumanap. Naiyak kami dun sa breakdown scene ni Rio Locsin nang sabihin na nga ni Tenten (Enrique) ang nangyari sa Kuya Binggoy niya. Ang galing pa rin talaga ni Ms. Rio na na-relegate na lang yata sa mga mother roles na laging mabait.

Ang isa pa talagang sobrang ikinagulat namin ay ang husay ni Matteo Guidicelli, na gaya nga ng sinabi namin several issues ago ay magiging kontrabida sa serye. Grabe, pero tinalbugan pa niya ang madalas na mag-kontrabidang si Alvin Anson (portraying the role as his uncle) sa mga bitaw niya ng dialogues at sa talas niyang tumingin. Hindi mo talaga aakalaing si Matteo na mukhang anghel ang magiging “malupit at mapaghiganting” karibal ni Tenten.

Sa totoo lang, kung sadya sigurong babalensihin ang exposure nina Enrique at Matteo sa soap at i-iklian ang “love romance” ng LizQuen, aba’y lalamunin sa akting ni Matteo si Quen.

Nakakagulat talaga ang ipinapakitang galing ni Matteo na para bang dun na niya ibinibuhos ang kung anumang galit at sama ng loob meron siya sa mundo o sa kung kaninuman.

Anne Curtis todo sa paghahanda sa mahalagang proyekto

Pagiging de-kalibreng artista rin kaya ang goal ni Anne Curtis na balitang kinakarir ngayon ang training kasama ang Scout Rangers at ang martial arts expert na si Brandon Vera.

May pinaghahandaan daw na papel si Anne sa isang mahalagang project at kailangan nga niyang pagdaanan ang mga routines ng isang Scout Ranger.

Isang buong araw pa lang daw na nakapag-sanay si Anne at may mga ibang araw pa itong a-attend-an.

Balita namang walang angal o reklamo si Anne na nagnais na ituring siyang trainee talaga kaya’t proud daw itong nagmamalaki ngayon na hindi basta-basta ang mga nasa ganitong pagsisilbi para sa bayan.

Sa totoo lang, feel namin ang mga photos na ibinahagi ni Anne sa kanyang social media account dahil malayong-malayo ang mga yun sa pagiging sosyal at super ganda at seksi niya.

GF ng kilalang host, bigay na bigay sa eksena kasama ang sikat na aktor

Gaano katotoo ang tsismis na sa isang umpukan daw ng mga pamosong hosts ay nagkabiruan ang mga lalaking hosts na totoo pala ang tsikang “super sexy” ang ginawang movie ng karelasyon ng isang male host.

Inalaska pa nga raw si male host ng mga co-workers niya kung hindi raw ba ito nagselos lalo pa’t “bigay na bigay” raw ang girlfriend nito sa mga eksena with a very popular leading man.

Hindi raw kasi pinayagang manuod ni gf ang male host dahil sa mga eksenang nasabi na siyempre pa raw ay anik-anik nilang napag-usapan at napagkasunduan na “cinematic” lang.

Pero dahil nga sa mga kuwentuhan at tuksuhan, na-e-engganyo na raw si male host na i-watch ang movie kahit medyo matagal na itong naipalabas. But then again, minabuti na lang daw nitong hindi gawin at panindigan ang sinabi ng gf na “wala kang dapat na ikabahala dahil safe at hindi katalo” ang mga ginawa nito sa popular leading man.

Hmmm. . . hindi katalo, as in?