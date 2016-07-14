Janice de Belen pinatunayan ang pagiging de-kalibreng aktres

Nasilip namin ang trailer ng Ringgo, the Dog Shooter, ang indie movie kung saan nanalo ng Best Actress award si Janice de Belen.
Nakakagulat ang pisikal na preparasyon ni Janice sa movie na dinirek ni Rahyan Carlos para sa World Premieres Film Festival Phils.
Ibang-ibang Janice ang nasilip namin at winner yung dialogue niyang “ako, may bayag din ako, pero di ko kinakamot,” habang sinasabihan nito ang ka-eksenang aktor na si Sandino Martin na nanalo namang Best Actor.
Kung nasanay na tayo sa very sweet, supportive and loving protrayal ni Janice sa Be My Lady sa TV, magugulantang talaga tayo sa nasabing movie. Pagpapatunay lamang talaga na isa siyang de-kalibreng artista.
*****
Matteo Guidicelli mahusay na kontrabida
Nakakalungkot naman talaga ang pagkamatay ng karakter ni Kean Cirpiano (as Binggoy) sa Dolce Amore lalo pa’t inakala naming magkakaroon ito ng love angle with Sue Prado’s character.
Maganda ang role ni Kean sa soap at sa totoo lang, hindi naman siya nagpahuli kay Enrique Gil sa pagiging very telegenic at mahusay na gumanap. Naiyak kami dun sa breakdown scene ni Rio Locsin nang sabihin na nga ni Tenten (Enrique) ang nangyari sa Kuya Binggoy niya. Ang galing pa rin talaga ni Ms. Rio na na-relegate na lang yata sa mga mother roles na laging mabait.
Ang isa pa talagang sobrang ikinagulat namin ay ang husay ni Matteo Guidicelli, na gaya nga ng sinabi namin several issues ago ay magiging kontrabida sa serye. Grabe, pero tinalbugan pa niya ang madalas na mag-kontrabidang si Alvin Anson (portraying the role as his uncle) sa mga bitaw niya ng dialogues at sa talas niyang tumingin. Hindi mo talaga aakalaing si Matteo na mukhang anghel ang magiging “malupit at mapaghiganting” karibal ni Tenten.
Sa totoo lang, kung sadya sigurong babalensihin ang exposure nina Enrique at Matteo sa soap at i-iklian ang “love romance” ng LizQuen, aba’y lalamunin sa akting ni Matteo si Quen.
Nakakagulat talaga ang ipinapakitang galing ni Matteo na para bang dun na niya ibinibuhos ang kung anumang galit at sama ng loob meron siya sa mundo o sa kung kaninuman.
*****
Anne Curtis todo sa paghahanda sa mahalagang proyekto
Pagiging de-kalibreng artista rin kaya ang goal ni Anne Curtis na balitang kinakarir ngayon ang training kasama ang Scout Rangers at ang martial arts expert na si Brandon Vera.
May pinaghahandaan daw na papel si Anne sa isang mahalagang project at kailangan nga niyang pagdaanan ang mga routines ng isang Scout Ranger.
Isang buong araw pa lang daw na nakapag-sanay si Anne at may mga ibang araw pa itong a-attend-an.
Balita namang walang angal o reklamo si Anne na nagnais na ituring siyang trainee talaga kaya’t proud daw itong nagmamalaki ngayon na hindi basta-basta ang mga nasa ganitong pagsisilbi para sa bayan.
Sa totoo lang, feel namin ang mga photos na ibinahagi ni Anne sa kanyang social media account dahil malayong-malayo ang mga yun sa pagiging sosyal at super ganda at seksi niya.
*****
GF ng kilalang host, bigay na bigay sa eksena kasama ang sikat na aktor
Gaano katotoo ang tsismis na sa isang umpukan daw ng mga pamosong hosts ay nagkabiruan ang mga lalaking hosts na totoo pala ang tsikang “super sexy” ang ginawang movie ng karelasyon ng isang male host.
Inalaska pa nga raw si male host ng mga co-workers niya kung hindi raw ba ito nagselos lalo pa’t “bigay na bigay” raw ang girlfriend nito sa mga eksena with a very popular leading man.
Hindi raw kasi pinayagang manuod ni gf ang male host dahil sa mga eksenang nasabi na siyempre pa raw ay anik-anik nilang napag-usapan at napagkasunduan na “cinematic” lang.
Pero dahil nga sa mga kuwentuhan at tuksuhan, na-e-engganyo na raw si male host na i-watch ang movie kahit medyo matagal na itong naipalabas. But then again, minabuti na lang daw nitong hindi gawin at panindigan ang sinabi ng gf na “wala kang dapat na ikabahala dahil safe at hindi katalo” ang mga ginawa nito sa popular leading man.
Hmmm. . . hindi katalo, as in?
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research on this. We grabbed a book from our area library but I think I learned better from this post. I am very glad to see such great info being shared freely out there..
Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any support is very much appreciated.
Great blog! Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused .. Any ideas? Many thanks!
Hi there mates, nice post and pleasant arguments commented here, I am genuinely enjoying by these.
I was extremely pleased to uncover this site. I want to to thank you for ones time for this wonderful read!! I definitely savored every bit of it and i also have you book-marked to check out new stuff on your site.
Great article. I’m dealing with a few of these issues as well..
An additional ideal internet casino on think about without a doubt is Slots forest. The casino explosion onto the world of the online gambling trade in the center of 2010 and is an the fastest growing online casinos. Flowing regarding foremost web games software, real-time video gaming, Slots forest needs through eighty internet based slot machine games to choose. If you’re an internet slot games enthusiast, compared to it’s your gambling establishment option. Along with its wide range of using the internet slots including the most popular Real show, these continue to put much more on the web slot machines just about every period. You can also choose daily on the internet slot games tournaments at Slots forest besides, provided you have not still used the it’s value examining off.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.
I was just seeking this information for some time. After six hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your web site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this kind of informative sites in top of the list. Normally the top sites are full of garbage.
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this website regularly, this web page is in fact pleasant and the viewers are really sharing good thoughts.
Beans Lentils, Beans including pinto, red, soy and navy beans. As you know, coffee is a popular drink all around the world. The main goal of Burman Coffee traders is to enhance your home roasting experience with excellent customer service, treating customers as family.
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is great, let alone the content!
Great post and straight to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you people have any ideea where to hire some professional writers? Thanks
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this article plus the rest of the website is extremely good.
Hi there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I came to check it out. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Wonderful blog and brilliant design and style.
This web-site is certainly as a substitute helpful considering that I’m when using the second developing an online floral web page irrespective of the fact that I am only commencing out being a result it is truly relatively little, nothing at all similar to this net site. Can internet site backlink to some from the posts proper here because they are fairly. Many thanks considerably. Zoey Olsen
So you do need to plan out your week so you know what to eat and when. To summarize Fat Burning Furnace needs to be one of the, or even the most effective weight and losing fat training systems offered. Hope this article will help you in choosing the fat burning foods that suit your taste and availability in the food markets near you.
Quality articles is the important to be a focus for the viewers to visit the web site, that’s what this website is providing.
Basically, excellent that which you do below. It can be desirable to seem anyone show on the heart plus your lucidity with this considerable information may be quickly looked. Exceptional post and will count on your own future bring up to date.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Hello are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
Can you tell us more about this? I’d want to find out some additional information.
Nice weblog right here! Also your site quite a bit up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your associate link for your host? I desire my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Cheers
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it. I have got you book marked to check out new stuff you post…
These are genuinely great ideas in about blogging. You have touched some nice points here. Any way keep up wrinting.
My family members every time say that I am killing my time here at web, except I know I am getting knowledge all the time by reading thes good posts.
Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch since I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea
This can be the ideal blog for anybody who wants to be aware of this subject. You know a whole lot its nearly difficult to state together with you (not that we actually would want… HaHa). You certainly place a fresh spin and rewrite using a issue i’m talking about also been written about for a long time. Fantastic goods, simply just great!
We are a group of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community. Your web site provided us with useful information to work on. You’ve done an impressive task and our whole group will be thankful to you.
Amazing a lot of useful knowledge!
Can I simply say what a relief to discover somebody who actually knows what they are discussing over the internet. You certainly understand how to bring a problem to light and make it important. More and more people really need to look at this and understand this side of the story. I can’t believe you’re not more popular because you certainly have the gift.
Choosing a bathtub could be overwhelming, buut using online tools and knowing what you want is the main concern. A lot of test strips and kits are available in the market, which can indicate the state of your water accurately. You will need building materials, tools and a good lot of space for your project.
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content for you? I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on most of the subjects you write regarding here. Again, awesome blog!
Very good info. Lucky me I recently found your site by accident (stumbleupon).
Hi, I believe your web site might be having internet browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Aside from that, great site!
Precisely what youre stating is totally correct. I realize that everyone have to declare the same thing, although I recently imagine that you input it in a manner that all people can certainly fully grasp. When i also really like your images an individual put in place the following. They can fit so properly using what youre seeking to state. Internet marketing positive youll achieve more and more people using what youve had got to point out.
Informative article, totally what I needed.
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you are a great author. I will make certain to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back later in life. I want to encourage you to continue your great work, have a nice day!
powa claimed on September 20, 2012
Very interesting subject , regards for putting up. “Nothing is more wretched than the mind of a man conscious of guilt.” by Titus Maccius Plautus.
I every time used to study article in news papers but now as I am a user of net so from now I am using net for articles or reviews, thanks to web.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good. I don’t know who you are but certainly you are goking to a famous blogger if you aren’t already Cheers!
Sorry for the huge review, but I’m really loving the new Zune, and hope this, as well as the excellent reviews some other people have written, will help you decide if it’s the right choice for you.
Hey, I am a brand new web page designer only starting out and I’m in need of a portfolio. Would you like a website design without cost?
I’m still learning from you, while I’m trying to reach my goals. I certainly liked reading everything that is written on your blog.Keep the information coming. I enjoyed it!
Have you ever considered writing an ebook or guest authoring on other websites? I have a blog based on the same topics you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would enjoy your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.
My husband and i have been absolutely joyous when Michael could carry out his researching from your precious recommendations he grabbed out of your blog. It is now and again perplexing to just choose to be handing out facts many people have been trying to sell. And we all discover we now have the blog owner to be grateful to for that. The illustrations you made, the easy web site navigation, the relationships your site assist to instill it is many extraordinary, and it’s leading our son and our family consider that this article is fun, and that is really important. Thank you for all!
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good success. If you know of any please share. Thank you!
One thing I would like to jdhipss say is before getting more computer memory, take a look at the machine within which it could well be installed. In the event the machine is running Windows XP, for instance, the memory limit is 3.25GB. Adding in excess of this would basically constitute just a waste. Make sure that one’s motherboard can handle the upgrade volume, as well. Thanks for your blog post.
I haven’t checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
I just want to mention I am beginner to weblog and honestly savored you’re web-site. Almost certainly I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You certainly have awesome posts. Thank you for revealing your website page.
by many as strip clubs”.|To twerk harder push tougher, push your hips backwards and forwards harder (by backwards and forwards,
by numerous as strip clubs”.|To twerk harder push tougher, push your hips backwards and forwards tougher (by backwards and forwards,
2uxi0i Whats up! I simply wish to give a huge thumbs up for the nice information you may have here on this post. I will be coming back to your blog for extra soon.
vlvfIT sac louis vuitton ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
Many thanks for sharing this great article. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog post.Thanks Again. Want more.
you modify it yourself? Either way stay up the nice quality writing, it is
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn at appear. Grrrr well I am not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say superb blog!
Muchos Gracias for your blog article.Really thank you! Cool.
You have made some good points there. I looked on the net to find out more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Just a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw outstanding pattern.
It’аs in reality a nice and useful piece of information. I am happy that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article post.Really looking forward to read more.
Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful post. Thanks for supplying these details.
Thanks again for the article. Really Great.
You created some decent points there. I looked on line for that concern and located most of the people will go coupled with with all of your web site.
Thanks so much for the blog post.Really thank you! Want more.
Im thankful for the blog article. Awesome.
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are wonderful! Thanks!
I really enjoy the blog post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
I really enjoy the blog.Really thank you! Really Cool.
weeks of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?
Link exchange is nothing else but it is only placing the other person as webpage link on your page at suitable place and other person will also do similar in support of you.
You ave made some decent points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.
It’аs really a great and useful piece of info. I’аm glad that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
It as actually a great and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you shared this useful tidbit with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
I truly appreciate this blog.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Spot on with this write-up, I seriously believe that this site needs a lot more attention. I all probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the info!
I think other site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and wonderful user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
interesting page I noticed a website today and found a really worthwhile point of view
Just wanna admit that this is handy , Thanks for taking your time to write this.
That is really interesting, You are an overly skilled blogger.
Your content is incredible! Thank you for researching and making this topic plain to your readers. Your article is a very welcome change of pace from others I ave been reading.
post to let you know. The design and style look
Somebody essentially assist to make critically articles I would state.
Im thankful for the blog.Thanks Again. Want more.
Informative and precise Its hard to find informative and accurate info but here I found
You should proceed your writing. I am sure, you have a great readers a
Really appreciate you sharing this article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Thank you for your article post.Really thank you! Great.
I will right away grab your rss feed as I can at in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Kindly allow me know in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.
This very blog is obviously entertaining as well as amusing. I have picked helluva interesting things out of this blog. I ad love to go back again and again. Thanks a lot!
I value the article post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
to be shared across the web. Disgrace on the seek engines for now
Wow, great blog.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
I used to be recommended this blog by way of my cousin.
Really appreciate you sharing this article.Really thank you! Cool.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Fantastic. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
I simply could not depart your site before suggesting that I really enjoyed the usual information a person provide to your visitors? Is gonna be back frequently to check out new posts
Looking forward to reading more. Great article.Much thanks again. Cool. here
You made some decent points there. I checked on the net for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.
pretty useful material, overall I imagine this is worth a bookmark, thanks
Im thankful for the article post. Much obliged.
Some genuinely nice stuff on this site, I like it.
wonderful issues altogether, you simply gained a emblem new reader. What may you recommend in regards to your put up that you just made a few days ago? Any positive?
Wow, what a video it is! Really nice quality video, the lesson given in this video is truly informative.
Only wanna comment that you have a very decent website , I like the style and design it actually stands out.
Thank you ever so for you article.Really thank you! Really Great.
I think this is a real great article. Fantastic.
will go along with your views on this website.
Thanks so much for the blog article. Really Great.
This actually answered my problem, thank you!
There is definately a lot to find out about this issue. I really like all the points you have made.
Your method of explaining all in this piece of writing is truly good, all be able to simply be aware of it, Thanks a lot.
very nice publish, i actually love this web site, carry on it
This is a topic that as close to my heart Thank you! Where are your contact details though?
Wow, this post is nice, my sister is analyzing such things, thus I am going to inform her.
I went over this site and I believe you have a lot of great information, saved to my bookmarks (:.
scar treatment for acne scar treatment lotion scar treatment
Thanks a lot for the blog post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
WONDERFUL Post. thanks pertaining to share.. more wait around..
Very nice post. I absolutely love this website. Keep it up!
You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and simply could not find it. What a great web-site.
Thanks so much for the blog article.Really thank you! Really Cool.