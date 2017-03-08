Jan Marc Dematera

– A man who exceeded expectations

Age: 31

Height: 5’6”

Current Location: Dubai

Philippine Hometown: Novaliches, Caloocan City

Hobbies: Basketball, PC Gaming

Job: Cashier

Company: Baalbak Castle Meatshop

Affiliations: DXBS (Dubai Sneakerheads)

Happiness does not depend on the material things and any valuable things in this world. It is the contentment and your capability to influence others with what your heart can share. This best describes our Branded Pinoy of the Week Jan Marc. His character that can withstand any trials and obstacles in life made him the best example of a person with endurance and strength.

What’s inside your bag?

I barely bring a bag or backpack, but when I do, it houses my mobile charger, mobile phones and wallet that contains my important IDs and money.

What electronic gadgets are you currently using?

I am using iPhone 6s which is very useful in editing photos and taking videos. I also own a desktop with good specs that I use for playing my favorite computer games like League of Legends and Counter-Strike.

What’s inside your closet?

If you open my closet right now, you can see my clothes in different types from sports to casual, my towels, bed sheet, body lotion and other skin products and my coin bank.

What is your style of clothing?

My clothing style depends on the event or the place I go to. It could be casual especially when I go to the mall and semi-formal for any important events.

What clothing brands do you think closely fit your sense of fashion?

I like the designs from H&M, Bershka or Zara.

What is your favorite perfume?

I am not into branded perfumes because I don’t wear perfumes at all times. I rarely use it, but if I really need to wear a perfume specially during events or parties, I use Aficionado a brand originally created from the Philippines.

What is your favorite brand of shoes?

I have no single specific favorite brand for shoes though I purchased shoes from Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Vans, Reebok and Puma.

Are you a shopaholic?

Well I clearly cannot categorize myself as “shopaholic” because I don’t shop that often. I buy stuff like clothes and other things but with a certain limit.

What brands do you trust for your skin care?

My skin does not demand any beauty products in order to maintain it. I only use mild skin products like Nivea lotion and Dove soap. Both brands are having a mild ingredients and practical to maintain.

What is a Branded Pinoy for you?

For me, Branded Pinoy is typically hard working, dedicated person in the chosen career and is strongly close to family. He (or she) has the inner character that would overcome any challenge in life. Life is too short to spoil, value every moment and become an inspiration to others in your own little way.