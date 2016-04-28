James Reid at Nadine Lustre kabado sa ‘This Time’ movie

Kinakabahan sina James Reid at Nadine Lustre sa nalalapit na showing ng kanilang pelikula, ang “This Time” ng Viva Films.
Pero confident ang magdyowa na susuportahan ng fans ang “This Time” dahil maganda ang project at hindi mabigat sa dibdib.
‘Yun nga lang, nakansela ang ibang mga mall show nina James at Nadine dahil very tight ang kanilang schedule. May mga shooting at pictorial para sa product endorsements na kailangan tapusin bago sila lumipad sa Amerika sa May 12 para sa concert nila.
Nakansela man ang mga mall show, tiniyak naman nina James at Nadine na sisipot sila sa red carpet premiere ng “This Time” sa May 3 sa SM Megamall Cinema.
*****
Plastikan sa pulitika, mas matindi kaysa showbiz
Nanibago ako sa huling presidential debates noong Linggo dahil 6 p.m. na ito nagsimula.
At least, maaga pa rin ang 6 p.m. kumpara sa delayed telecast ng presidential debates noong nakaraang buwan sa University of the Philippines sa Cebu City.
Sinubaybayan ng sambayanang Pilipino ang PiliPinas Debates kaya siguradong humataw ito sa ratings.
May mga artista na hindi lumabas ng bahay dahil ayaw nila na ma-miss ang debate nina Vice President Jojo Binay, Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago, Mayor Rodrigo Duterte, Mar Roxas, at Sen. Grace Poe.
Parang little girl si mama Grace sa kanyang white dress. Lalong nagmukhang bagets si mama Grace dahil malaki ang ipinayat niya na epekto ng araw-araw na pangangampanya sa lahat ng sulok ng Pilipinas.
Talbog ang plastikan sa showbiz kina Mar at Digong, nag-shake hands na parang hindi nag-away!
Nakunan ng mga TV camera at litrato ang hindi sinasadya na pagsasalubong nina papa Mar at papa Rody sa University of Pangasinan.
Dahil mga gentlemen, nag-shake hands ang dalawa na parang hindi sila nagpalitan ng mga maaanghang na salita nitong mga nagdaan na araw.
Dinaig pa nina papa Mar at papa Rody ang mga artista na nag-aaway pero hindi talaga nagbabatian kapag nagkikita sila sa mga event kaya hindi natin masisisi ang mga tao na nagsabi na mas matindi ang mundo ng pulitika kumpara sa showbiz. Oo naman ‘no! Mas matindi ang plastikan sa pulitika!
*****
Mga artistang biktima ng mga politiko
Makakapal ang mga face ng mga kandidato na ginagamit ang litrato ng mga artista sa kanilang campaign materials.
Kadalasan, mga the who ang mga kandidato na malalakas ang loob na gamitin sa kampanya ang mga litrato ng mga artista na hindi naman nila kilala nang personal.
Hindi masisisi ang mga artista kung magdalawang-isip sila sa mga request na photo op ng fans at strangers na may ibang motibo.
Isa lamang si Alden Richards sa mga artista ng mga pulitiko na kumakandidato para sa lokal na posisyon. Walang iniendorso na kandidato si Alden kaya puwedeng-puwede na magreklamo siya, pati na ang GMA Artists Center na in-charge sa career niya.
Hindi nag-iisa si Alden dahil marami pa ang mga artista na biktima ng mga gamitero at gamitera na kandidato.
Ito ang reason kaya hindi na pumapayag ang karamihan sa mga artista sa mga fansign request dahil madali ito na doktorin at iretoke.
Kung ako naman ang botante, hindi ko iboboto ang mga mapanlinlang na kandidato. Bakit ko sasayangin sa mga nanloloko ng kapwa ang precious vote ko?
*****
Aktor na sumabak sa politika nagmamalinis
Kalurky ang aktor na kandidato at kiyeme-kiyemeng gustong magsilbi sa bayan.
Walang ipinagkaiba ang aktor sa ibang mga tumatakbo dahil personal ang paninira niya sa mga kalaban sa pulitika.
Ang pralala ng aktor, hindi dapat iboto ang kanyang katunggali dahil sangkot ito sa kaso ng graft.
Napa-haaaaa? ang mga nakarinig sa pralala at intense na talumpati ng aktor dahil sangkot din siya sa mga kaso.
Imbes na suportahan ang kandidatura ng aktor, inirapan at nilait siya ng mga botante dahil sa kanyang pagmamalinis, itsurang humawak siya sa palayok kaya nabahiran din ng uling ang mga kamay niya.
You are so interesting! I do not think I have read anything like that before. So nice to discover somebody with a few original thoughts on this topic. Seriously.. thank you for starting this up. This website is something that is required on the web, someone with a bit of originality!
A fascinating discussion is worth comment. I think that you should write more on this subject, it might not be a taboo subject but typically people don’t discuss these subjects. To the next! Best wishes!!
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on several websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
Hi there friends, its great piece of writing on the topic of cultureand completely explained, keep it up all the time.
Were providing free samples of world-class candy. To become qualified to receive, quite simply reply to our comment with your address and we will send it out over the following working day.
Yup, you are accurate Google is the most excellent in support of blogging, Googleís website as well appear rapidly in search engines too.
Wonderful article! We will be linking to this particularly great article on our site. Keep up the great writing.
I am always invstigating online for ideas that can aid me. Thx!
e4I5xi Its nice information this really helps interesting site
It as difficult to find knowledgeable people in this particular topic, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Wow, great blog article.Really thank you! Really Cool.
uvb treatment What are the laws on republishing newspaper articles in a book? Are there copyright issues?
Wow, fantastic weblog format! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for? you made running a blog glance easy. The total glance of your web site is wonderful, let alone the content!
Thank you for your article. Really Cool.
I went over this internet site and I believe you have a lot of good information, saved to my bookmarks (:.
mocassin tod as homme I have this pair in blue
You ought to really control the comments listed here
moment but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds,
Very informative blog article. Cool.
You certainly deserve a round of applause for your post and more specifically, your blog in general. Very high quality material!
Videos lesbiennes asiatiques beurettes sex video
Muchos Gracias for your blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
wow, awesome post.Thanks Again. Want more.
Im thankful for the article. Awesome.
You ought to be a part of a contest for one of the best sites on the net.
Well I truly liked reading it. This article provided by you is very helpful for correct planning.
I am so grateful for your post.Thanks Again. Great.
I truly appreciate this post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Wow, great blog article.Much thanks again. Great.
Muchos Gracias for your post.Thanks Again.
You made some good points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most guys will go along with with your website.
Very informative blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Spot taking place with this write-up, I rightly ponder this website wants much further issue. I all in every probability be yet again to read a long way additional, merit for that info.
I similar to Your Write-up about Khmer Karaoke Celebrities
Merely wanna admit that this is very beneficial , Thanks for taking your time to write this.
It as nearly impossible to attain educated inhabitants in this exact focus, but you sound in the vein of you identify what you are talking about! Thanks
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
I think this is a real great blog. Will read on
I really like and appreciate your blog.Really thank you! Cool.
There as certainly a lot to learn about this topic. I really like all the points you ave made.
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you ever been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The entire glance of your web site is wonderful, let alone the content material!
Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Excellent. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.
Im grateful for the post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Utterly indited subject material, appreciate it for entropy. The earth was made round so we would not see too far down the road. by Karen Blixen.
When the product is chosen, click the Images option accessible within the Item Information menu to the left.
So if you might be in the market for a Dell Personal computer or notebook, you should unquestionably see if you can
This website was how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something that helped me. Appreciate it!
the back! That was cool Once, striper were hard to find. They spend