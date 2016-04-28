James Reid at Nadine Lustre kabado sa ‘This Time’ movie

Kinakabahan sina James Reid at Nadine Lustre sa nalalapit na showing ng kanilang pelikula, ang “This Time” ng Viva Films.

Pero confident ang magdyowa na susuportahan ng fans ang “This Time” dahil maganda ang project at hindi mabigat sa dibdib.

‘Yun nga lang, nakansela ang ibang mga mall show nina James at Nadine dahil very tight ang kanilang schedule. May mga shooting at pictorial para sa product endorsements na kailangan tapusin bago sila lumipad sa Amerika sa May 12 para sa concert nila.

Nakansela man ang mga mall show, tiniyak naman nina James at Nadine na sisipot sila sa red carpet premiere ng “This Time” sa May 3 sa SM Megamall Cinema.

*****

Plastikan sa pulitika, mas matindi kaysa showbiz

Nanibago ako sa huling presidential debates noong Linggo dahil 6 p.m. na ito nagsimula.

At least, maaga pa rin ang 6 p.m. kumpara sa delayed telecast ng presidential debates noong nakaraang buwan sa University of the Philippines sa Cebu City.

Sinubaybayan ng sambayanang Pilipino ang PiliPinas Debates kaya siguradong humataw ito sa ratings.

May mga artista na hindi lumabas ng bahay dahil ayaw nila na ma-miss ang debate nina Vice President Jojo Binay, Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago, Mayor Rodrigo Duterte, Mar Roxas, at Sen. Grace Poe.

Parang little girl si mama Grace sa kanyang white dress. Lalong nagmukhang bagets si mama Grace dahil malaki ang ipinayat niya na epekto ng araw-araw na pangangampanya sa lahat ng sulok ng Pilipinas.

Talbog ang plastikan sa showbiz kina Mar at Digong, nag-shake hands na parang hindi nag-away!

Nakunan ng mga TV camera at litrato ang hindi sinasadya na pagsasalubong nina papa Mar at papa Rody sa University of Pangasinan.

Dahil mga gentlemen, nag-shake hands ang dalawa na parang hindi sila nagpalitan ng mga maaanghang na salita nitong mga nagdaan na araw.

Dinaig pa nina papa Mar at papa Rody ang mga artista na nag-aaway pero hindi talaga nagbabatian kapag nagkikita sila sa mga event kaya hindi natin masisisi ang mga tao na nagsabi na mas matindi ang mundo ng pulitika kumpara sa showbiz. Oo naman ‘no! Mas matindi ang plastikan sa pulitika!

*****

Mga artistang biktima ng mga politiko

Makakapal ang mga face ng mga kandidato na ginagamit ang litrato ng mga artista sa kanilang campaign materials.

Kadalasan, mga the who ang mga kandidato na malalakas ang loob na gamitin sa kampanya ang mga litrato ng mga artista na hindi naman nila kilala nang personal.

Hindi masisisi ang mga artista kung magdalawang-isip sila sa mga request na photo op ng fans at strangers na may ibang motibo.

Isa lamang si Alden Richards sa mga artista ng mga pulitiko na kumakandidato para sa lokal na posisyon. Walang iniendorso na kandidato si Alden kaya puwedeng-puwede na magreklamo siya, pati na ang GMA Artists Center na in-charge sa career niya.

Hindi nag-iisa si Alden dahil marami pa ang mga artista na biktima ng mga gamitero at gamitera na kandidato.

Ito ang reason kaya hindi na pumapayag ang karamihan sa mga artista sa mga fansign request dahil madali ito na doktorin at iretoke.

Kung ako naman ang botante, hindi ko iboboto ang mga mapanlinlang na kandidato. Bakit ko sasayangin sa mga nanloloko ng kapwa ang precious vote ko?

*****

Aktor na sumabak sa politika nagmamalinis

Kalurky ang aktor na kandidato at kiyeme-kiyemeng gustong magsilbi sa bayan.

Walang ipinagkaiba ang aktor sa ibang mga tumatakbo dahil personal ang paninira niya sa mga kalaban sa pulitika.

Ang pralala ng aktor, hindi dapat iboto ang kanyang katunggali dahil sangkot ito sa kaso ng graft.

Napa-haaaaa? ang mga nakarinig sa pralala at intense na talumpati ng aktor dahil sangkot din siya sa mga kaso.

Imbes na suportahan ang kandidatura ng aktor, inirapan at nilait siya ng mga botante dahil sa kanyang pagmamalinis, itsurang humawak siya sa palayok kaya nabahiran din ng uling ang mga kamay niya.