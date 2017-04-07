JAFZA league opens Season 3

Dubai – The 2017 JAFZA Basketball League (JBL) opened its 3rd season last Friday, April 1 at the Jebel Ali Free Zone Outdoor Basketball Court organized once again by Commissioners Alfie Rizarri and William Beronio where eight local participating teams entered the tournament.

In the opening game, Scott Bader ME team shocked defending champions McDermott team with the final score of 51-50 after heroic efforts from Richmond Formoso who made the winning shot after grabbing an offensive rebound with six seconds remaining in regulation.

In other results, Mark Ferrer of Frigo Glass team dropped 28 points to stun Re-Teck team in their overtime game, 60-59 while Cavaliers team crushed South Ballers team 47-40 after a stellar performance from their center, Jobel Almero, who also tallied 20 points.

“This is a great season for us, we need to continue the sport we love most, Jebel Ali Free Zone community is also a home of the many Filipinos working in this area,” said Commissioner Rizarri in his opening remarks.