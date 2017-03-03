JaDine return for Dubai Tour

As every JaDine fan surely knows, it has now been a year since James Reid stood on the stage of the Araneta Coliseum and candidly proclaimed over the microphone that he and his reel leading lady, Nadine Lustre are very much in love. It was cause for rejoicing for their many followers. Clark and Lea of On The Wings Of Love (OTWOL) are for real.

The revelation broke the hearts of countless girls. Ouchy, Ouchy. But to James’ relief, it squelched rumors about him dating this or that starlet or that he and Nadine were playing the love team card for the sake of TV ratings and box-office hits. No way would he allow something like that to happen to him. This one is real.

He had fallen in love and lucky for him, so has Nadine and they have been together ever since.

A year later, the real James and Nadine together remain on solid ground. They are grateful that despite their celebrity status, the media and their fans allow them the freedom to learn how to nurture their relationship by themselves.

Relatives and co-workers are also supportive. It is not known what the future holds for them but the collective hope of everybody is that they will be happy together for a long, long time, hopefully forever.

But, of course, it is not all lovey-dovey all the time for this two hot stars. They also work and they are thankful that most of the time, their jobs require them to be together.

They have just finished shooting their latest soap series, “Till I Met You”, the follow-up to their phenomenal On The Wings Of Love from two years ago.

A new movie is still in the early stages of planning. This means that they now have the time to go on tour.

Catch James Reid and Nadine Lustre in Always JADINE: Live in Dubai on Friday, May 5 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Tickets are on-sale via all Virgin Megastores or online via VirginMegastore.me.

Ticket prices are at VVIP (AED 350 inclusive of dinner and photo op with JaDine), VIP Seats (AED 175) and General Admission (AED 125). Presented by FRONTROW International.