Jadine problems?

Regular na ang sighting nina Nadine Lustre and James Reid to various venues while partying with friends, enjoying the beach to surf and even while on some shopping spree, makes people think that they are not the same very busy celebrities like they used to be.
After their last TV soap “Till I Met You” that is quite less famous as compared to their phenomenal hit “On the Wings of Love”, nothing has been heard of them.
Though reports are saying that they will soon start filming their next project, nothing concrete is being talked about neither have been there been postings of it on the social media. On the TV front, it seems that their network ABS-CBN has slated so many soaps in the can for the rest of 2017 and even the likes of Kathniel and LizQuen have to wait for their time.
Many of the JADINE fans and supporters are asking us for the latest update of whatever they have in store for 2017 but it seems empty for now.
JADINE indeed is among the biggest “moneymakers” of 2016 and not seeing them (except for their individual product endorsements) as very visible as they were last year is indeed not a pretty good sign. Agree?
******
Speaking of which, fans of Kris Aquino have now reason to jubilate as the long wait for them is almost over.
Kris who perfectly makes herself her best PR, just revealed that she will very soon go back to her former “network” (remember the tag line “where I originally belong”, she used to her social media posts?).
Finally, it can now, starting March 26.
The two-hour special according to our sources, will showcase places and provinces, and present food, people, scenery, and other features that would make a place worth visiting. If that sounds very familiar, that’s because we have seen a lot of similar concepts on TV before (and even now), though our same sources state, “siyempre iba pag si Kris ang maglalagay ng sarili niyang touch.”
Well, we would like to welcome this development as something exciting again. This is a very good test case for the multi-media experts and researchers. Kris has been long doubted to be just the perfect example of a multi-media superstar due to “hype or the power that goes with her name and/or the image that has been given to her by ABS-CBN.”
She must prove us wrong this time, especially now that her famous “love, love, love mantra” gets back home at the Kapuso network.
******
Ang kaibigan at kumpare naming si Dr. Carl Balita ang producer ng “Maestra”. Isa itong indie movie na pinagbibidahan nina Gloria Sevilla, Angeli Bayani at Anna Luna with Paul Salas and Lou Veloso.
Kuwento ito ng mga iba’t ibang klaseng teachers from the countryside at kung paano silang naging kunektado sa isa’t isa against the issues of poverty, kawalan ng choice, family pressure at lack of support by the government up to personal issues on self-validation and achieving dreams.
Dreamer ang kumpare naming noon pa mahilig mag-prodyus ng mga socially-relevant themes.
This time, naka-pokus siya sa istorya ng past, present and future teachers sa “Maestra”.
Nakakaloka ang mga tsika ng crew and staff nila kung paanong halos magbuwis buhay ang mga ito during shoot.
“Ganun talaga ang buhay pero para maibigay at magawa namin ang ganitong kuwento, sana mapanood ito ng marami. May mga kuwentong gaya nito on teachers na kahit sa mga panahong halos social media na ang naghahari ay posible pa pala,” sey ni Dr. Balita.
*****
This early, beauty enthusiasts, supporters and patrons are assured by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. that this year’s edition of the beauty pageant, will give a bigger score to the interview portion, i.e. the Q&A.
“With what we have seen and witnessed from international pageants, we need to address this item. Not that we fail to train our beauties in that aspect, but it will become a natural thing if all of these beauties have this ‘natural ability’ to answer questions,” said some patrons.
That is why, the rigid screening to this year’s batch lasted for hours last time as this interview portion was given more weight by the screening committee.
But the question many an observer asked upon seeing those who asked questions to these beauty hopefuls, “how sure are they that they chose the brightest ones considering some of those that interviewed these ladies had the same problem and issue during the time of their contests?”
Whewww… too early for a negative bashing huh! But it makes sense, doesn’t it?
******
Noon pa pala may balak aminin ni Robi Domingo ang totoong isyu ng hiwalayan nila ni Gretchen Ho, pero dahil nito nga lang ila-launch ang bagong show na kasali siya, “perfect timing,” kumbaga.
Although sa show ni Kuya Boy Abunda unang inilabas ang statement nina Robi at Gretchen, agad naman itong nagka-boses during “I Can Do That” presscon na isa nga sa mga kasali si Robi.
Inamin na ni Robi ang matagal na pala nilang break-up ni Gretchen at sinabi pa nitong he is still hurting.
Sa pagpahayag ni Robi, sinabi nitong ang naturang presscon nga raw ang perfect opportunity para diretsong sagutin ang isyu.
Sey pa nito, “right now, with all the things that happened, I can do that because I have to.”
Pero sa official statement nga nila ni Gretchen ay nilinaw nilang walang third party involved sa kanilang breakup, at dinenay pa ang pagkaka-link ni Robi sa K-Pop star na si Sandara Park.
Hmmm… Yun naman pala eh… pinatagal pa, hahaha!
