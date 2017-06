Jackie Rice dream come true

In an interview, Jackie Rice said that it is a dream come true for her to be working with Jennylyn Mercado in GMA’s ‘My Love From The Star’. Jackie is a self-proclaimed fan of Jennylyn.

“Totoo ba? Wow, ang sweet naman,” Jennylyn exclaimed.

Jackie also revealed that Jennylyn is the reason why she joined ‘StarStruck’.

“Totoo? Hindi ko alam yan pero ang sweet naman ni Jackie. Parang… ang sarap din ng feeling na nagiging inspirasyon ka sa mga tao.

“Ano rin, luka-luka rin siya, kaya gusto ko siya, gusto ko siya kasi ano siya e, napakasaya, masayahin, ganun, kalog.”

Jackie also said that she wants to experience everything Jennylyn went through in life!

“Huwag naman! Nakakatakot, uy nakakatakot yung mga pinagdaanan ko, ha!

“Huwag niyang ipagdasal na maranasan yun, ha,” Jennylyn said, laughing.

It is how Jennylynn survived the ups and downs of life and still manage to be a survivor, to be one of the most popular actresses in the country.

“Ah, talaga? Feeling ko naman kaya niya ring pagdaanan lahat ng napagdaanan ko kasi nakikita mo yung personality niya very optimistic.

“Kasi ganun lang naman, e. Kailangan mong maging positive sa lahat ng bagay kahit na gaano kabigat, gaano kahirap.

“Basta ang importante yung loob mo malakas. Tsaka yung kapit mo talagang hindi ka bumibitaw lalo na sa Kanya.”

Both Jennylyn and Jackie are Ultimate Female Survivors of ‘StarStruck’.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Maine Mendoza has a crush on… Janine Gutierrez!

On the last taping day of ‘Destined To Be Yours’, Maine approached her co-star Lotlot de Leon (Janine’s mom) to tell Lotlot that Janine is her (Maine} crush!

“Ah, talaga? My gosh, sobrang nakakakilig,” Janine exclaimed.

“Nakakatuwa!”

Janine has never met Maine in person yet.

“Never pa po kami nagmi-meet, never pa.

“Pero dati sinusubaybayan ko talaga yung mga umpisa ng ‘Kalyeserye’ pa lang… wala pang ‘Legally Blind’ nun, e.”

Now that she know that she is Maine’s crush…

“Nakakilig, sobrang nakakakilig po tsaka parang napaka-down-to-earth naman of her para sabihin niya yun kay Mama.

“So sobrang nakakakilig. Tsaka fan din niya ako,” ‘Legally Blind’s’ female lead star said.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

“Yehey,” is Mikael Daez’s initial reaction when he learned that ‘Legally Blind’ has been extended for a month!

“Happy naman kami!”

But when the show ends by the end of July, will he be sad that he won’t be seeing Janine Gutierrez and the rest of the cast anymore?

“Hindi, magkikita pa rin kaming lahat.”

Mikael, Janine, Lauren Young and Marc Abaya are now good friends because of their GMA Afternoon Prime series.

Meanwhile, Mikael and Megan Young’s relationship is going seven years now.

Will we be hearing wedding bells soon?

“Hindi ko alam, I think it will be a surprise, feeling ko.

“Malay mo baka pumunta kaming Antarctica tapos maramdaman ko na gusto ko na siyang pakasalan baka biglang…”

So a chance of a spur-of-the moment proposal/wedding is not impossible for Mikael and the 2013 Miss World.

“Oo, baka ganun, e. May ganung factor.

“Or mamaya nag-i-scuba-diving ako biglang dun sa ilalim ng dagat luluhod na lang ako, gaganun ako [magpo-propose kay Megan].”