Iza panalo sa Osaka

Hindi nasayang ang pagpunta ni Iza Calzado sa Japan para sa 2017 Osaka Asian Film Festival na nag-umpisa noong March 3 at natapos nitong March 12, dahil nag-win siya ng best performance award.

Si Iza ang tumanggap ng Yakuso Pearl Award dahil sa acting niya sa psycho-thriller movie na “Bliss” na mula sa direksyon ng award-winning director na si Jerrold Tarrog.

Ginanap noong Sabado sa ABC Hall ang awarding ceremony at sa kanyang acceptance speech, inialay ni Iza ang award sa mga magulang niya na namayapa.

“Thank you so much to the Osaka Asian Film Festival for this award. Thank you to the jury members, for selecting me.

“I am very happy and proud to represent my country, the Philippines, and our film ‘Bliss’.

“Thank you to my director, Jerrold. Thank you to our Filipino crew for all the moral support.

“I share this award with all the other brilliant performers who are part of the other films especially Alex.

“I would like to say a special thank you to my parents who are watching above in heaven and I feel their presence.

“And thank you so much for motivating me to continue honing my craft and being an actor,” ang speech ni Iza na hindi questionable ang panalo dahil may ibubuga talaga siya sa pag-arte.

Kasama ni Iza sa Osaka Asian Film Festival ang kanyang artistahin at ever supportive boyfriend na si Ben Wintle. Matagal-tagal na rin ang love affair ng dalawa dahil kung tama ang kuwenta ko, anim na taon na ang relasyon nina Ben at Iza as in kasal na lang ang kulang sa kanilang very compatible na pagsasama.

Forte na talaga ni Iza ang mga horror at psycho-thriller movie.

Mga horror ang karamihan sa mga pelikula na tinampukan niya, ang “Ilawod”, “Maria Leonora Teresa”, “Haunted Mansion”, “White House”, at ang Hollywood movie na “The Echo”.

“Horror Empress” na nga ang tawag kay Iza dahil nalilinya siya sa paggawa ng mga nakakatakot na pelikula, kahit napakahusay niya na dramatic actress.

Masarap katrabaho si Iza at naranasan ko ito nang magkasama kami noon bilang mga council ng Starstruck V noong 2009. Grabe, ang bilis talaga ng panahon. Walong taon na pala ang nakalilipas mula nang ilunsad ng GMA-7 ang Season 5 ng kanilang reality-based artista search.

Si Iza ang nag-iisang Pinoy na nanalo sa 2017 Osaka Asian Film Festival.

Best Picture o Grand Prix ang Hong Kong movie na “Mad World”, Most Promising Talent winner si Fish Liew ng Macao para sa pelikulang “Sisterhood”, Special Mention ang “By the Time it Gets Dark” ng Thailand, ang “Love and Goodbye” and “Hawaii” ng Japan ang tumanggap ng Japan CUTS award at ang “Soul Mate” ng Hong Kong ang binigyan ng ABC Award.

Ang bagong silang na anak ni Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte na si Stonefish na may kakaibang name ang pumasok sa aking busilak na isip nang malaman ko na may Chinese female star na Fish ang pangalan.

Si Fish ang pinarangalan ng Most Promising Talent Award. At least, hindi nag-iisa si Stonefish.

*****

Parang may ipinaayos sa mukha ang aktres na palaging kasama sa Most Beautiful list ng local stars dahil biglang umalsa ang mga pisngi niya.

Kung may ipinatsugi sa mukha ang aktres, nagkamali siya ng desisyon dahil nawala ang kanyang natural beauty.

Ang tigas-tigas tingnan ng magkabilang-pisngi ng aktres na mukhang insecure na rin sa hitsura niya dahil nagkakaedad na siya.

Past 30 na rin ang age ng aktres na mabilis ang pagtanda dahil may foreign blood siya.

******

Almost four months old na si Isabella, ang panga¬nay nina Mariel Rodriguez at Robin Padilla.

Habang lumalaki, nagiging carbon copy ni Mariel ang bagets, kahit marami ang nagsasabi na mas kamukha ni Robin ang anak nila.

Four months from now, magiging lolo na si Robin dahil sa July ang due date ng kanyang anak na si Kylie.

Nag-dialogue si Kylie na hindi pa siya sure sa gender ng sanggol na ipinagbubuntis niya pero sure ang source ng PM na boy ang magiging panganay nila ni Aljur Abrenica.

Matalas ang pang-amoy ng mga reporter dahil nalaman agad nila ang gender ng bagets, kahit walang official announcement sina Kylie at Aljur.

*****

Tatlong buwan pa lang na nanunungkulan si Cesar Montano bilang Chief Operating Officer ng Tourism Promotions Board pero sangkatutak ang mga isyu na ipinupukol sa kanya.

Hindi ko na iisa-isahin ang mga isyu dahil kukulangin ang espasyo.

Hintayin na lang natin ang paliwanag ni Cesar dahil tiyak na haharapin niya ang problema na hindi puwedeng dedmahin dahil mabibigat ang mga paratang.

After all, si Cesar naman ang sangkot kaya siya rin ang makapaglilinis sa pangalan niya. Hindi siya dapat husgahan hangga’t hindi naririnig ang kanyang mga paliwanag.

Si Cesar ang appointee ni President Rodrigo Duterte para sa nasabing puwesto dahil sinuportahan niya ang presidential candidacy ni Papa Rody noong May 2016.

Excited na excited pa naman si Cesar nang tanggapin niya ang appointment dahil makakatulong din ang TPB sa local entertainment industry.

Magaganda ang mga plano ni Cesar para sa TPB kaya nakakaloka na ang dami-dami agad na mga eskandalosong isyu ang ibi¬nibintang laban sa kanya.