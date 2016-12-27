Iza Calzado opens up on Die Beautiful

Claire Bautista
Photo taken from Iza's Instagram account

“Grabe,” sums up Iza Calzado’s feelings when asked how she feels being in the movie Die Beautiful.

“Actually, cameo lang talaga ako dito, mga four scenes, ‘no? As myself.

“Pero gusto ko talagang suportahan ang pelikulang ito at ipakita at iparamdam kay direk Jun at kay Paolo at kay Mother Lily ang aking suporta.

“Thank you for making me a part of this film.”

Headlined by Paolo Ballesteros, Die Beautiful is under the direction of Jun Lana. It is Regal Entertainment, Inc.’s (of Mother Lily Monteverde) in the Metro Manila Film Festival in December 25.

Die Beautiful earned praises in the Tokyo International Film Festival where Paolo won Best Actor; and recently in India where Paolo won Special Jury Award for Acting at the 21st Kerala International Film Festival held in India.

“Kaya siguro ang panawagan ko lang sa publiko, sinuportahan ito sa ibang bansa so sana tangkilikin ng ating mga  kapwa Pilipino ngayong MMFF.

“At lahat po sana ng pelikula ay suportahan natin,” Iza said.

We asked for Iza’s reaction on a “very indie” line-up of the MMFF.

The entries are Die Beautiful, Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2 (#ForeverIsNotEnough), Seklusyon, Saving Sally, Vince & Kath & James, Oro, Sunday Beauty Queen and Kabisera.

Some people are pleased, some are not.

“Well, cameo lang ako dito like I said but yun nga, I’m still part of the film and I’m grateful.

“Sayang nga yung Ilawod, kasi iyon talaga ang film ko sana that we were hoping to be part [of the MMFF], but we started a bit late, hindi umabot.

“We didn’t get to finish it in time.

“Pero, I mean I’m so happy for the films that were chosen, to be part of the eight films.  I know that there’s this whole controversy na parang naging ano siya bigla, parang mainstream versus indie.

“Parang feeling ko lang, baka it’s also a good way for us to give our own audience a different kind of MMFF.

“And parang what happened din is parang November 30, dun na yung… at least nagkaroon pa rin naman sila ng slot.”

Two “supposed” MMFF entries, Enteng Kabisote 10 and the Abangers and The Super Parental Guardians were shown November 30, while Mano Po 7: Chinoy was shown December 14.

“I mean, I don’t know nga, e. Naiisip ko din, could it have been parang like fifty-fifty, but they’re all films so parang dapat… pare-pareho naman silang lumaban, I guess?

“And… I don’t know what I’d say except, I like the selection?

“And I mean siyempre wala naman akong… I can’t say that I don’t like any of them, I can’t… di ba?

“But my thing is like we should still support all of these films because they’re all Filipino-made. And tutal we’re celebrating Philippine cinema and we should not… parang just because our films are not there we should not mean that we’re not supporting the MMFF anymore.

“And I think these films also deserve their spotlight and finally deserve the chance to be in the spotlight perhaps.

“And maybe next year, then like more mainstream selections will be part of it, it depends.

‘Maybe it’s also, I dunno, maybe things will be a little bit different din next year, I dunno.

“But for this year since nandiyan na, e. Dapat happy lahat na tayo.

“And yung mga pelikulang hindi nakapasok, I’m sure kikita din lahat yun, kumbaga napanood and mapapanood din naman sila.

“Kami nga e, yung Ilawod, hindi din kami nakaabot, e di January naman kami.”

artists-jm-instagram-account

Photo Taken from Jm's Instagram account

JM de Guzman is one of the original cast members of Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank in 2011; but in Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2 (#ForeverIsNot Enough) which is an entry in the Metro Manila Film Festival in December 25, JM is not included.

The stars in the part 2 are Eugene Domingo (as Eugene Domingo and as Romina); Joel Torre (as Joel Torre, as Cesar and as Romina’s father); Jericho Rosales (as Jericho Rosales and as Cesar); Kean Cipriano (as Rainier); Cai Cortez (as Jocelyn) and Khalil Ramos (as Lennon).

And we asked Kean how he feels that JM is not included in the movie’s sequel

“Well of course ano, we’re saddened by the fact na wala siya dito, di ba?”

Is he aware of the drugs issues related to JM?

“Yeah, I just don’t talk about it, I just don’t wanna talk about it.

“I love the person, so…

“And wala ako sa posisyon para magsalita.”

Kean admitted that he is saddened that JM is not in the movie.

“Oo naman, oo naman. But you know everything happens for a reason.

“Alam mo yun?

“And all in God’s will and God’s plan, you know, iyon naman ang pinaniniwalalan ko.”

He has no communication whatsoever with JM.

“No, wala.

“I miss the dude, actually.”

Also in Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2 (#ForeverIsNotEnough) are Gui Adorno (as Facundo); Hannah Ledesma (as Riza, wife of Rainier); with the special participation of Agot Isidro (as Adele, Romina’s bestfriend and as Romina’s mother); Ricci Chan (as Adele, Romina’s bestfriend; Iñigo Pascual (as Cesar) and Bb. Joyce Bernal (as Bb. Joyce Bernal).

It is produced by Martinez-Rivera and Quantum Films in association with Tuko Film Productions, Butchi Boy Films and MJM Productions.

We asked hunky male star Dominic Roque if he doesn’t have a sex video like other male stars involved in sex video scandals trending in the internet and social media.

“Oo nga, ang dami nga nilang meron.

“Sa akin, wala! One hundred percent,” Dominic said.

He never engages in cybersex.

artists-dominic-instagram-account

Photo taken from Dominic's Instagram account

“Hindi, e. Kasi dati alam ko na yan, e Ang dami ko ng nakikitang mga chatrooms about it. So nung dati, siguro estudyante pa lang ako, I mean, siguro hindi pa ako pumapasok ng showbiz, alam ko na, na puwede nilang i-record yung ganung bagay.

“So parang… yung mga pinsan ko, yung mga ano ko dati na nakikita about it, so tinitingnan ko, ‘Paano ba ito? Posibleng i-record nila ‘to kung may hawak silang phone or something sa computer nila.

“Lalo na pag nakatapat sa ‘yo yung camera, di ba?

“So ayun. Dapat ang ginawa nila, hindi kita yung mukha.”

Dominic is one of the stars of Seklusyon, an entry in the Metro Manila Film Festival showing on December 25. He will play a deacon in the movie with Ronnie Alonte, J.R. Versales and John Vic de Guzman.

Seklusyon is under the direction of Erik Matti for Reality Entertainment.

Article By: Rommel Gonzales

