Is your car boxed in?

DUBAI – Has your car ever been blocked by other cars in the parking lot? Well, the Dubai Police now has added another service in their official mobile application (app) to solve that.

Named as “Vehicle Obstruction” motorists can now report people who illegally park and block their cars, leaving them boxed in, to the authorities.

“Anyone who has the Dubai Police app can go to the service and enter the plate number of the vehicle that is blocking the way and in minutes police will notify the vehicle owner via SMS asking him to move his car,” Lieutenant-Colonel Engineer Hussain Ahmad Bin Gulaitha, Deputy Director of the Smart Services Department at Dubai Police, was quoted as saying in a gulfnews.com report.

The official explained that the owner of the vehicle that is parking illegally will receive a message instructing them to move their vehicle right away or else face a penalty if the offense is repeated.

As of July 1, the new traffic law for blocking the way to a parked vehicle is AED 500. Therefore, people who fail to comply with the rule may face the hefty fine.

The Dubai Police app can be downloaded through Apple’s App Store or Google Play on Android devices for free.

“It is an easy and simple way to solve the problem. In Dubai Police, we are keen on providing [the] best services to the public by using the smart app to make them happy. It is part of Smart Dubai initiative to make residents happy by solving their transaction or problems in a fast and easy way,” Gulaitha added.