Iranian sets Filpina GF on fire

DUBAI—A 36-year old Filipina suffered burn injuries after her 52-year-old Iranian partner set her on fire inside a restaurant in Japan following a heated argument about the custody of their child.

Citing a report from Fuji TV, a japantoday.com report said the two were heard arguing loudly inside the restaurant located at the JR Tsuchiura Station building when the man suddenly poured a flammable liquid from a coffee container over the Filipina.

The identity of the two weren’t revealed in the article.

It then said that the man used a lighter to set her on fire, but burned himself as well.

There were no other information regarding the severity of their injuries, but the report said that the two remained unconscious in the hospital on Saturday. According to the report, the woman had earlier sought the help of police after the man threatened to kill her if she wouldn’t allow him to see their child.

It said the Filipina didn’t file a case, and the police issued a verbal warning against the man.