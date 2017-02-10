International Distribution Establishment (IDE) is one of the GCC’s leading distributors of signature perfumes, cosmetics and skin care products. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with branch offices located in Dubai and Sharjah, IDE is renowned for its excellent track record in delivering after-sales support to its clients.

Established in 1970 in the UAE, IDE continues to build on its years of leadership experience and in-depth knowledge of the region’s retail industry to regularly introduce perfumes, cosmetics and skin care products that are destined to become dominant in the GCC.

IDE distributes perfume brands that are known for their timeless scent, including Jacques Bogart, Ted Lapidus and Princess Marina de Bourbon. The company is also the exclusive distributor of Orlane, Clarins and Arcansil, Thierry Mugler, Feraud, Faconnable, Sodip, Cindy Chahed, and Oliver Henry.

The Perfume and Cosmetics Division is managed by Mr Reji Thomas, a spearhead and a very dedicated and Hardworking man and has proved his worth over the years. Mr Thomas always motivates his team by saying: “To me, job titles don’t matter. Everyone is in sales. It’s the only way we stay in business

The group has diversified business in various sectors like Trading, Contracting and Retail Estate employing over 500 professionals and individuals, the group has successfully completed 35 years of its existence in UAE. The group is headed by Ahmed Ali Ahmed Al Fardan as chairman and president.