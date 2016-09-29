Institutionalizing ‘no opening policy’

Saying that balikbayan boxes “represents the love and care” of overseas Filipino workers for their families back home, Senate President Koko Pimentel filed a proposed law seeking for a permanent “no opening” policy of balikbayan boxes by the Bureau of Customs.

In a statement, Pimentel said that under Senate Bill 1168, balikbayan boxes can only be checked by the Bureau of Customs using “non-intrusive” methods, such as using trained canine units, x-ray and inspection systems or other similar technologies.

He also said that the bill proposes that boxes can be opened only on two instances.

First, he said, is when the consignor’s export declaration and packing list are not attached.

Second is when alerts are issued by authorities alleging banned, prohibited or regulated items.

Furthermore, Pimentel said that his proposed law also seeks to exempt from taxes and duties one balikbayan box for every OFW per month “regardless of the total dutiable value of its contents.”

He said the Senate must make certain that “our prevailing legislation would help augment not only the lives of our OFWs, but also of their families who are left behind.”

Personal remittances by OFWs in March this year reached $2.7 billion, higher by 4.3 percent compared to the first quarter last year, according to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas records.

Government records showed that around 2.377 million OFWs were deployed abroad last year.

“We cannot thus take for granted the crucial role played by our OFWs in helping sustain the continuous development of our economy through the foreign currencies remitted to their families,” he said.

Pimentel said the Constitution affirms labor as a primary social economic concern, guaranteeing the protection of the rights of workers and the promotion of their welfare.

According to the statement, Pimentel filed Senate Bill 1168 to institutionalize the “expanded balikbayan program,” amending for the purpose Republic Act No. 6768, as amended by R.A. 9174, and for other purposes.

Former president Noynoy Aquino earlier approved and signed into law Republic Act No. 10863, otherwise known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

Aside from protecting and enhancing government revenue while instituting fair and transparent customs and tariff management, CMTA also increases the tax-exempt value of balikbayan boxes sent by OFWs to their families back home.

Former Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Alberto Lina tagged the move as “another milestone.”

Aside from CMTA’s benefits to BOC’s continuing reform, OFWs also benefit from the new law.

It raised the tax-exempt value of balikbayan boxes from P10,000 to P150,000.

The law also provides for stiffer penalties such as longer imprisonment, and higher fines, of up to P50 million, for smugglers and their coddlers in government.

Although the provision on the tax treatment of balikbayan boxes is but one of the many in the 311-page bill, “it is one that is most awaited by overseas Filipino workers,” Senator Ralph Recto, author of the Balikbayan Box Law provision – which was originally a separate bill but later on incorporated into the CMTA as Section 800 – said.

Recto’s bill was filed last year after a public outcry over BOC’s decision to open balikbayan boxes, which later revealed outdated regulations.