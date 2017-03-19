Be informed: PH Embassy closes three days in observance of holidays

DUBAI – In observance of ‘Araw ng Kagitingan’ and the Holy Week, the Philippine Embassy in the Capital will be closed for three separate days.

In a statement released on Sunday, March 19, it will be closed on Sunday, April 9 in observance of Araw ng Kagitingan.

On Maundy Thursday, April 13, they will also close its gates.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, April 16, it will be closed in observance of Easter Sunday.

These holidays are in accordance with Presidential Proclamation No. 50 issued by the Office of the President.