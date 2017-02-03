Indecent proposals ni Martin

Hunky Kapuso star Martin del Rosario admitted that he has had his share of indecent proposals from gays!

“Meron, sa social media, ganyan, ime-message ka. Pero hindi ko siya ma-confirm na indecent proposal kasi hindi ko naman nire-reply-an.”

“Like, ‘Martin, punta ka dito’, sa ibang bansa. Parang una show muna, show daw.

“Hindi ko kilala. Sabi ko, ‘So show, booking, contact my handler, e biglang nag-reply na kung puwede na wala yung handler kasi it’s a parang sexy prod in a hotel, sexy performance in hotel, tapos with politician-politician, hindi ko na ni-reply-an.

“Ganun kadiretso.

“Una akala mo booking lang for a show akala ko work, akala ko job, kakanta ganyan.”

Apparently it is a different kind of “job”…

“Oo, iba pala,” and Martin laughs.

How much is the offer?

“Nakalagay, ‘Sabihin mo kung magkano ang price mo’, may mga ganun.”

Was he ever been offended when some gay guys want to buy his body for sex?

“Hindi ako nao-offend, hindi ako nao-offend, iyon ang sure ako.”

Flattered, that his body is admired and obsessed upon?

“Siguro parang… hindi in a way… hindi naman kasi bastos yung pagkakasabi, meron nakaka-offend na bastos, na sa simula pa lang, ‘Maghuhubad ka.’

“O yung, ‘Martin punta ka dito, mag-aano tayo!’

“Yung mga ganun sa simula pa lang hindi ko na pinapansin yung mga ganun.”

Some would pretend that they are offering Martin a show…

“Bibigay ko pa number ng handler ko. Kasi di ba as much as possible… awkward yung ikaw ang magsasabi ng presyo mo sa show so pinapasa ko sa handler.

“E kaso iyon nga, kapag papasa ko sa handler, sasabihin sa aming dalawa na lang.”

Speaking of shows, Martin is included in GMA’s “Pinulot Ka Lang sa Lupa” where he plays Kiko, together with Julie Anne San Jose (as Santina), Benjamin Alves (as Ephraim) and (LJ Reyes as Angeli).

Also in the drama series (directed by Gina Alajar) are Jean Garcia as Diony Esquivel, Ara Mina as Mariz,

Victor Neri as Cesar, Allan Paule as Hector, Geleen Eugenio as Yoleng, Janna Dominguez as Chona, and Lharby Policarpio as Boggs.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

“Iyon po napag-usapan, like yung mga bagong mangyayari, mga plans, yung pagkanta nga po,” Yasmien Kurdi says about her contract renewal with GMA.

This time, Yasmien once again embraces her first love, which is singing.

It was in 2005 when Yasmien released her very first album; her most recent recording was in 2007.

Yasmien misses singing.

“Yes, na-miss ko po! Actually ang na-miss ko dun yung mga out-of-town tapos kailangan mong kumanta tapos mall tours kailangan mong mag-promote.

“Yung promotion di ba walang pay, for the love of, pero dahil mahal mo yung ginagawa mo, okay lang promote ka lang ng promote, na masaya ka naman, na kanta ka lang ng kanta sa mga tao.

“At the same time nari-reach mo rin yung mga fans mo sa iba’t ibang lugar.”

Yasmien still wants to concentrate on love songs.

“Kasi yun din naman ang hilig ko and I think dun ako makaka-relate din and makaka-relate din yung maraming mamamayan. And yung mga Filipinos din talaga mga hopeless romantic talaga sila so I guess sila yung gusto kong ma-reach na crowd and listeners.”

Yasmien and husband Rey Soldevilla, Jr. also recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary and Yasmien’s birthday on the same day, January 25.

“Pero eleven years na po kami together.”

The secret to their lasting relationship…

“Siguro trust, tsaka space.

“Ibig sabihin kung yung work niya, like kailangan maintindihan mo everything about it, kailangan maging understanding ka.”

Rey, a commercial plane pilot, sees to it to go home every day.

“Lagi siyang umuuwi, at sabik siyang umuwi!

“Kasi ano siyempre like, siyempre gusto niya pa rin ang lutong-bahay, gusto niya na nakikita niya ang anak niya and everything, Mas masaya pa rin naman sa house,” Yasmien said.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

We asked Bianca Umali how she feels when most people consider her as one of the princesses of GMA.

“Well ako po, I always say thank you and when they ask how I feel, kung tatanungin nyo po kung ano ang napi-feel ko, well blessed talaga. It’s the best word to describe.

“Actually sa lahat po ng meron ako ngayon talagang blessed kasi hindi ko naman po akalain na makakarating ako kung nasaan ako ngayon and sabi nyo nga po nakikita po nila ako bilang isa sa mga princesses ng GMA and thankful ako dun.

“Kasi ang dami-dami pa pong ibang mga katulad ko na gustung-gustong makarating sa kung nasaan ako ngayon but then ako po nabigyan na po ako ng chance kaya nandito na rin po ako so yun, very thankful.

“And sana po mabigyan ng justice yan sana hindi ko sila ma-disappoint sa expectations nila sa akin. Ginagawa ko naman yung best ko.”

And just like any other stars, Bianca has her own share of bashers.

“May one time, pero matagal na naman po ito, meron pong account na anti-Bianca Umali tapos po… naku, below-the-belt po yung mga sinasabi nila.

“Malandi si Bianca Umali, na si Bianca Umali pumapatol sa keme-keme, na yung keme ni Bianca Umali, keme-keme, ganun!

“Well actually hindi ko naman po pinansin, hindi ko na rin po inalam. Lahat naman po ng bashers talaga, dine-deadma ko na lang.

“Meron po talagang sometimes na kapag napi-feel ko… hindi po siya pikon, e.

“Kasi pag paulit-ulit-ulit-ulit… paano bang pagsagot? Kumbaga sinasabi ko lang na, ‘hi!’

“Para lang alam nila na nakikita ko yung mga sinasabi nila sa akin. Yun lang po pero hindi ko sinasagot yung mga sinasabi nila.

“Not at all. Tsaka ng gusto lang din naman nila yung mapansin sila, that’s why they do that, e.”