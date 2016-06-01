Immigration stops 20 Filipinos transiting through Dubai airport

Dubai – Twenty Filipinos were stopped by immigration officials while transiting at the Dubai International Airport due to previous records.

“These are people who already had a history or a record in any of the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] countries, it doesn’t have to be particularly Dubai,” Consul Ferdinand Flores said.

If one has any type of pending case in any of the GCC countries as far as five years ago, it is most likely that it is still on the system, he said.

According to Ronnie Napao, an officer at Philippine Consulate’s Assistance to Nationals, there had been 20 such cases reported so far since January this year.

Most of the cases, according to Flores, were financial-related where they did not pay the money they had borrowed from banks or from an individual.

The apprehended Filipinos were surprised as they did not expect to be stopped even though they were just transiting through Dubai airport. Most of them, according to Flores, came from Europe and had a layover at the airport to get to their next flight.

“The moment you fly with Etihad, Emirates, any of the GCC countries’ airline, naka-flag kana d’yan. You are already on their system. Kung may utang ka sa isang GCC country, huli ka rin sa ibang GCC country. ‘Yan ang nangyayari sa marami sa kanila,” Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes said.