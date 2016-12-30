Illegal Possession of Alcohol
Atty. Barney, my friend gave me alcoholic drinks for the holidays from a licensed liquor store. I am a Christian, but I do not have a liquor license. Can I be criminally charged if I am caught by the authorities in possession of alcoholic drinks bought from a licensed store? – Migen
Yes. If you do not possess the necessary liquor license, then you can be held criminally liable since possession of alcoholic drinks, even those bought from licensed stores, is prohibited under UAE law. Even if you have not consumed the alcohol at the time you are caught, you will still be liable for alcohol possession under Article 3 of the UAE Alcoholic Beverage Control Law of 1972.
A person caught in possession of alcoholic beverages without a license may be punished with the following:
• imprisonment for not less than one month but not more than six months;
• a fine of AED 5,000; or
• both imprisonment and fine.
In addition, the alcohol will also be confiscated by the authorities.
As such, to avoid any untoward incident with the authorities, it would be more prudent to obtain the necessary liquor license or consume alcohol in legally permitted areas such as hotels and licensed bars and restaurants.
Probation Cannot Exceed 6 Months
Atty. Barney, I started working for my new company last April 1, 2016 and was placed on probation. My boss told me that I am still under probation until January 30, 2017. Is my employer correct? – Carmen
No, your employer is not correct. Article 37 of the UAE Labor Law explicitly states that an employee may be placed on probation for a period not to exceed six months. Further, the same employer cannot put the employee on probation twice.
After the probation period, which should not exceed six months, the employee will be considered as a regular employee if he or she satisfactorily completes the probation period. On the flipside, the employer can terminate the employee within the probation period without giving a notice or end of service remuneration.
Sponsoring Children in UAE
Atty. Barney, I would like to bring my children here in the UAE. How do I sponsor them and what are the rules? Two of my children are above 18 years old and I am wondering if I can still sponsor them. – Rodrigo
A man can sponsor his children and spouse if he earns more than AED 3,000 a month plus housing or a total remuneration of AED 4,000.
You would have to submit the following documents:
• original copy of your children’s passport with three passport-sized photos with white background;
• birth certificate of the child (attested from UAE embassy in home country and Ministry of Foreign Affairs in UAE);
• passport and visa copy of mother (if also in the UAE);
• a copy of the sponsor’s passport, residency visa, and Emirates ID;
• salary certificate (for those working in the government) or an attested copy of employment contract (for those working in the private sector); and
• Ejari certificate (the housing tenancy contract attested with RERA)
Under the UAE Law, unmarried daughters may be sponsored by their father regardless of their age. Once a daughter marries, she can no longer be sponsored by her father.
The rule is different for sons. Once the son turns 18 years old, he can no longer be sponsored by his father. If your son would like to remain in the UAE, he can get his own residency visa either by:
• finding a job in the UAE with the employer providing his residence visa; or
• by pursuing his tertiary education in the UAE and obtaining a student visa from his local college or university.
Article By: Atty. Atty. Barney Almazar
