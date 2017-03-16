Illegal drone users in Dubai face AED 200k fine

LOCAL - ILLEGAL DRONE drone-1434971__340DUBAI – The Emirate has recently issued a new rule concerning unregistered drone users as they could now attract an AED 200,000 fine.

The hefty amount will be levied for using non-registered drones for commercial activities.

The new rule was approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of Dubai Executive Council which is the Executive Council Resolution No. 04 of 2017.

As per the resolution, anyone who seeks to carry out an activity in the aviation sector in Dubai is mandated to get a license from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA).

According to a wam.ae report, licenses issued are valid for a renewable period of one year.

AED 5,000 will be imposed on those users who organize activities in the aviation sector without receiving a license or a no-objection letter from the authority. This include fireworks and laser displays, aerial photography and advertising, balloon launches and air lights.

AED 30,000 for organizing such airshows without receiving a no-objection letter.

AED 10,000 for organizing events that could affect air navigation and AED 30,000 fine will be imposed for an activity that can seriously endanger air navigation.

Meanwhile, a fine between AED 2,000 and AED 20,000 will be imposed if one uses unregistered drones for commercial activities.

Additionally, establishing a warehouse to store dangerous goods in an aviation area will attract AED 10,000 fine.

Renewal of license should be submitted at least 30 days before the expiry of the license.

If one’s license expires without an acceptable reason, he will draw a fine of 10 percent of the fee every month.

