If by chance my love
‘If by chance my love…
our love turned like these trees
it’s branches will be filled
by singing birds and swarming bees
if it turned like these flowers
our walks in the lovely garden
will rain with petal scented showers
if our love turned into a rainbow
our journey to each wonderful colors
will be carried by soft wind blows
and if our love became like the birds
we will fly and soar so high
that no one will see us in the sky.’
By: Jesus James Llorico
