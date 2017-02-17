If by chance my love

Claire Bautista
our love turned like these trees

it’s branches will be filled

by singing birds and swarming bees

if it turned like these flowers

our walks in the lovely garden

will rain with petal scented showers

if our love turned into a rainbow

our journey to each wonderful colors

will be carried by soft wind blows

and if our love became like the birds

we will fly and soar so high

that no one will see us in the sky.’

By: Jesus James Llorico

