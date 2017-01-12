Ian Cris R. Tocle

Young multi-lingual singer, musician, makes Filipinos proud in Middle East

At 12-years-old, Ian Cris Raya Tocle is being looked up to as an inspiring Dubai-based multi-lingual singer, composer, music arranger, model and dancer. As a musician, he plays the drum, violin, guitar and piano. He has won every single competition in Middle East.

He is the UAE representative to Asia’s Singing Superstar in 2015. He is Master Performer awardee by Zee TV and Symphony TV Middle East. He is a major award winner of UAE Competitions such as KidzStar, Kidzania, Dubai Singing Sensation, McDonald-MEFCC-Cosplay, SMGT Kiddie Voice. Other than Tagalog, he can sing in other languages like Arabic, Hindi, Japanese, Korean and English.

Son of OFWs

Ian’s parents decided to relocate to the Middle East which forced them to literally transplant him from his home country to a foreign land at a very young age.

He was born on October 31, 2003. His father Christopher is an accountant from Cagayan de Oro City while his mom Irene, who hails from Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental, works as an Office Administrator at Sasol Middle East.

Irene has so much to say about him. “As parents, we are proud of him. He has done remarkably in his talents and he is learning lots of things from his dad. He is exceptionally disciplined in both his personal and private life. We are glad that he tries very hard to balance singing and school.”

Ian earned his elementary education at The Philippine School Dubai graduating in 2015 with a Loyalty Award, Best in Music and Student Honors. He was Mr. TPS 2013 (Best in Talent, Mr. Photogenic, Best in Formal Attire and Munting Ginoong Kalikasan). He is presently enrolled at the Gems Winchester School. In 2016, he was recognized as a Gems Student Who Brought Honors to School.

Child wonder

Ian began performing the songs of Gary Valenciano when he was only three years old. “As a young performer and competing music artist, learning has been an infinite journey towards realizing my big dreams. I consider every single stage performance as an essential learning experience to value.”

“I always get my inspiration from God, my family, relatives and friends who are close to me. My list of music icons include Bruno Mars, Gary V, Martin N. Aside from that I also get some of my inspiration to my fellow aspiring music artist.”

Ian is the first and only young Filipino live guest performer in the MBC TV “Morning Show”. He has been invited as live guest performer in UAE National Day. He was also an international and local concert front act performer for Boyce Avenue, Alden Richards, OPM Hitmen, Sharon Cuneta, Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez. He was a performing music artist in Dubai Music Week and Marina Music Festival. He did theater acting performances for Jumeirah Theater for Wizard of Oz, and Joseph and Technicolor.

The youth in him has broadened his perception about challenges when performing.

“Dream big for after all dreams are for free. It does not cost you anything and it works for the person who believes on it. Never give up in chasing your dreams. Believe in yourself and practice regularly because one day your star will shine so bright.”

By: Allen Mondejar