How to compute end of service/gratuity pay? | Pwede bang ikaltas sa sweldo ang gastos sa visa?

How to compute end of service/gratuity pay?
Atty. Barney, I’m planning to leave my company in Dubai. How do I compute my gratuity pay? Will there be a difference in the computation if I resign or get terminated? Thanks and more power! – Melvin
In case of resignation:
• No gratuity pay if period of service is less than 1 year.
• 7 days’ pay for every year of service, if period of service is 1 to 3 years.
• 14 days’ pay for every year of service, if period of service is more than 3 to 5 years.
• 21 days’ pay for the first 5 years plus 30 days’ pay for each additional year, if period of service exceeds 5 years, provided total gratuity shall not exceed 2 years’ pay.
In case of termination by employer (without employee’s fault):
• No gratuity pay if period of service is less than 1 year.
• 21 days’ pay for every year of service, if period of service is 1 to 5 years.
• 21 days’ pay for the first 5 years plus 30 days’ pay for each additional year, if period of service exceeds 5 years, provided total gratuity shall not exceed 2 years’ pay.
If employee resigns and his contract is limited, he will not get any gratuity pay unless his continuous period of service exceeds 5 years.
Formal validity of wills
Atty. Barney, I have learned from my close friends that there might be a difference between execution of wills inside and outside the Philippines. It is important for me to understand the requirements on the validity of writing a will since I have been here in the UAE for almost 12 years now, I am recently married to a foreigner, and we consider making a will. – Evelyn
If a Filipino testator executes a will in the Philippines, the applicable rules in executing a will are governed by the Civil Code of the Philippines. If a Filipino executes a will in a foreign country, the formal validity is governed either (1) by the law of the place where it is made, or (2) by the Civil Code of the Philippines. On the other hand, if the testator is a foreigner, such as your spouse, and the will is executed in the Philippines, then its formal validity is governed either (1) by the Civil Code of the Philippines, or (2) by the law of his own country. Finally, if your foreign spouse executed a will in a foreign country, formal validity is governed either (1) by the law of the place where the will is made, or (2) by the law of his own country, or (3) by the law of the country where he resides, or (4) by the Civil Code of the Philippines.
Pwede bang ikaltas sa sweldo ang gastos sa visa?
Atty. Barney, nagsubmit po ako ng resignation ayon sa nasasaad sa aking employment contract. Tinanggap naman po ito ng aking employer pero kailangan ko raw pong bayaran ang ginastos niya sa aking visa at plane ticket dahil wala pa raw po akong 2 taon sa kumpanya. Tama po ba ito? – Alicia
Labag sa Article 6 ng Ministerial Order 52 of 1989 ang pagsingil sa empleyado ng mga ginastos ng kaniyang employer para sa visa, plane ticket at iba pang mga recruitment expenses. Hindi ka rin dapat pagbayarin para sa iyong labor card.
