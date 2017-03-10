House passes death penalty bill on final reading

MANILA – The House of Representatives approved on third and final reading the revival of the controversial death penalty bill Tuesday evening, March 7.

According to a Philippine News Agency report, 216 voted for its passage while 54 were not in favor of the measure. Only one congressman abstained.

Among those who voted against the measure were former president and current Deputy Speaker and Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo who, during her term as president, abolish death as penalty even for heinous crimes.

Other notable lawmakers who voted against the proposal were Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos, Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos, Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, Quezon city Rep. Kit Belmonte, the seven member Makabayan bloc.

Before voting, Lagman questioned the Constitutionality of the votation as it violated the three-day notice rule under the 1987 Constitution.

The bill seeks to repeal Republic Act 9346 which removed death as a penalty in the country. It also aims to amend the Revised Penal Code and the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, the report added.

The House version limits crimes punishable by death to those involving illegal drugs. It will impose the penalty of life imprisonment to death, as well as fines ranging from PhP500,000 to Php10 million, on persons found to be guilty of: importation of illegal drugs, or precursor and essential chemicals; sale, trade, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution, and transportation of dangerous drugs; maintenance of drug dens, dive or resort where any dangerous drug is used or sold in any form; manufacture of dangerous drugs, or controlled precursor and essential chemicals; qualifying aggravating circumstance in the commission of a crime by an offender under the influence of dangerous drugs; criminal liability of a public officer or employee for misappropriation, misapplication or failure to account for the confiscated, seized or surrendered dangerous drugs; and criminal liability for planting evidence.

Possession of controlled substances will merit the penalty of reclusion perpetua, or life imprisonment.

The bill suggests that the mode of capital punishment will be either through hanging, firing squad of lethal injection.

The penalty will not be imposed on guilty persons under 18 years old at the time of the commission of the crime or those over 70 years old. It will also require the Public Attorney’s Office to create a special panel composed of senior lawyers across the land to handle the automatic review or appealed death penalty cases.

Likewise, the bill requires the public prosecutor to furnish copies of the case information to the Commission on Human Rights, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, the Free Legal Assistance Group, and religious and civic organization.

The Senate still has to act on its own version of the proposal.

By: Sam Bautista