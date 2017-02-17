House hopes to discuss Cha-cha by May

MANILA – By May this year, the House committee on constitutional amendments hopes it will be able to submit its report on proposals to form Congress into a constituent assembly (Con-ass) which will tackle proposals to amend the 1987 Constitution.

Committee chairman and Southern Leyte Rep. Roger Mercado said his panel has already recommended the constitution of the Con-Ass which will then be referred to the House committee on rules after which the report can be submitted for second reading, a www.pna.gov.ph report said.

Mercado said the timing would just be optimal because the plenary debates on the proposal to reintroduce the death penalty in the country would have been over by May after Congress’ Holy Week recess.

“It is our hope that Congress will give priority in our business when we open our session come May this year,” he said in the report.

Mercado added that a Con-Ass is cheaper way to wrestle Constitutional amendments than a Constitutional Commission which will cost taxpayers PhP8.1 billion to create.

“A constituent assembly does not cost anything because it is still Congress which will be functioning using the same budget appropriated for its operation,” Mercado said in the same report.

By: Sam Bautista