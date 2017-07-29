Hot weather to continue ’til August

DUBAI – After a hot July, the hot weather is expected to continue into August.

Historically, July and August are the hottest months in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a gulfnews.com report.

It was recorded at the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) that July had an average maximum temperature of 47.9 degrees Celsius from 2003 to 2016 while August was 48 degrees Celsius.

With this, it is expected that the weather will continue to be hot until the end of August this year. Starting from September onwards, temperatures will slowly drop.

According to NCMS, the weather this weekend will generally be hot, partly cloudy and hazy at times with high temperatures of 49 degrees Celsius and the lows of 25 degrees Celsius in the country.

Aside from the heat, there will also be continued high humidity of 90 percent in the coastal areas and a low humidity of 10 percent in the mountain areas.

There might also be a chance of rainfall due to the increased amount of clouds formed in the afternoon which the UAE has experienced last week, particularly in the Al Ain area.