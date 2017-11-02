Honor to add X phone

Honor plans to kick things up a notch with its latest collection, the soon-to-be-available Honor 7x.

According to a statement, it will encompass all the things every innovator and tech-savvy individual looks for in a phone from a pristine screen to full view display.

It will be the only brand to bring the trending full-screen design to midrange smartphone onto the market.

Honor 7x allows users to see beyond image, and it enjoys a rare aspect ratio of 18:9.

One can also multi-task between apps with the “split-screen” including recording while reading or texting, and transfer files to a larger screen with “multi-screen.”

It comes with a 16MP plus 2MP setup supported with phase detection autofocus and LED flash at the back of the phone and a 8MP front camera.

Honor 7x will be powered by a 2.36GHz octa-core Kirin 659 processor, which is a custom chip developed by Honor, and EMUI 5.1 coupled with 4GBof RAM and up to 128MB of internal storage.