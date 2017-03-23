Honor 8 Lite: Excellent features, decent price

DUBAI – The newly launched Huawei phone in the Middle East, Honor 8 Lite, is just within one’s budget with premium looks, solid performance, strong battery support and advanced camera features.

What could’ve been better than having this phone in your palm? According to some reference, this Honor 8 series is an exquisite masterpiece of innovation technology.

As a Huawei phone user for a year now, this new phone, which was released on the first week of March in the Middle East, is flawlessly smooth with chamfered edges to give a comfortable firm grip.

Currently, I am using a Huawei Honor 5C, and honestly, I am very content using this until Honor 8 Lite came. The Lite’s features surpass the GT31’s.

I’m not here to compare these phones (but I would love to do that) but this time I am tackling the features of the latest one.

So if you’re looking for a phone with style and substance, well, this is the time to ponder.

This sleek-looking Honor 8 Lite offers snappy performance, supported by strong battery life, as well as advanced camera capabilities.

High performance

Fitted out with Kirin 655 Octa-Core CPU, 3GB LPDDR3 RAM and 16 GB ROM with expandable memory, this phone allows you to run multiple stuff at the same time including playing games, live-chat and music playing without creating any glitch.

3000mAh battery

Having this phone for a week already, I must say and commend its long-lasting battery. Equipped with 3000mAh battery with a high density of 650WHL, this will give you a maximum of 93 hours of use including music playback, giving you more time for entertainment between charging. Just like my current phone, this clever phone also reminds me about the energy status and automatically activate its multi-power-saving modes as needed.

Its exceptional features

For photo enthusiasts like me (and Instagram addicts) this phone is perfect for us. With features such as 12MP rear camera with 1.252μm pixels and F2.2 wide apertures, it certainly creates outstanding photo quality. I tried it using at night and during day light and yes boy it’s freaking awesome. The user-friendly device’s Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), will bring you a snappy (focus speeds of just 0.3 seconds), and pleasant shooting experience all around. Meanwhile, its 8MP front camera with a 77° wide angle lens and with an “upgraded” and highly-intuitive selfie mode, allows users to take flawless selfies no matter how dark or bright the surrounding is.

EMUI 5.0

This phone runs with the innovative interface featuring an intelligent learning system, which achieves optimal performance by allocating resources according to the user’s needs and prioritizing apps based on the user’s behavior over time. Just get surprised with this surprisingly friendly using experience.

Fingerprint recognition

Its fingerprint recognition system enables you to unclock your phone in the fastest ever time – 0.3 seconds! Its fingerprint system is located at the back of the phone, same as my current phone. This Lite phone has both chip-level security and isolated encrypted fingerprint templates that cannot be retrieved or recovered even if your phone is rooted.

Its design

The design is inspired by the mesmerizing scene of the Antelope Canyon. It features a luxurious 7.6mm slim, ultra-narrow bezel design formed from double-sized 2.5D glass.

I’ve seen an Honor 8 in a shop in Dubai and they almost look the same but not as much as reflective as the former. The Lite phone is not as glossy as the Honor 8 but it looks great for a price of AED 999 (other stores sell it for AED 799).

The thing that I really enjoy about using this phone, is it comes with Android 7.0 Nougat. Since my Honor 5C just comes with Android 6 Marshmallow, I can’t experience other things such as the Lite’s split screen or the multi-tasking feature.

It still amazes me to use this kind of feature, all I have to do is to hold on to the application and swipe up, and click the other one, and voila I can now use Facebook while watching a YouTube video.

“Honor is dedicated to creating devices that match our millennial user’s lifestyles and unique personalities.

“Following the success of Honor 8, we saw an opportunity for the introduction of a lighter version of the device that opens up the market for more users to gain access to both visual appeal and strong performance features at a budget point,” Chris Sun Baigong, vice president of Huawei Honor for Middle East CBG, said in a statement.