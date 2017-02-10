Hiwalayang Daniel Matsunaga at Erich Gonzales kung ano-ano ang dahilan

Naniniwala din kami na hangga’t walang nagsasalita kina Daniel Matsunaga at Erich Gonzales hinggil sa mga napapabalitang “cool off” o “hiwalayan” nila, manganganak at manganganak talaga ang mga kuwento.

The fact na kapwa na sila nag-un-followhan sa social media accounts nila at mereseng may mga pakiusap sila sa netizens na ibalato na lang sa kanila ang lahat, meron at merong lalabas na kung anu-ano.

Gaya na nga lang ng sinasabing “pera” na siya umanong major reason ng break-up nila. May “anak” pa ang tsismis na hindi na magandang pakinggan o basahin.

Kawawa silang pareho lalo na si Daniel na hindi naman gaya ni Erich na may kontrata sa network niya.

May isyu rin hinggil sa sobra umanong pagiging “bratty o spoiled” ni Erich na very dominating daw kay Daniel. Gusto raw nitong laging nasusunod. Again, unfair ito for Erich.

May tsismis ding nagparamdam ng kasal si Erich dahil nauuso nga ang engagement sa showbiz pero again, nang dahil daw sa isyung breadwinner si Daniel, parang dedma ang hunk actor dito.

At marami pang ibang sapantaha na kesyo may third party, kesyo mayroon ganito si lalaki o ganito si babae. Ang gulo-gulo na at hindi na maganda ang mga nagiging imahe nila.

Very far from what we have seen from them since they became an item, both stars of Be My Lady at noong mga panahong nagliligawan sila on national TV.

Sayang din pero mas lugi sila pareho kung walang sasagot sa mga tanong tungkol sa mga bali-balita.

Whatever they will say, yun na yun. Para matapos na ang lahat ng nega at pangit na impresyon noh!

*****

How true could be the chismis that this Miss Universe candidate who failed to take home the crown for her country allegedly gave in to this politician’s request for a “friendly-date” after the pageant?

A many beauty patrons are wanting to find out the truth on this item as they say, “nakakahiya!”

According to some rumors, on the night when the organizers was checking on every candidate during the “after-party”, no one could find this Ms. U delegate. And to make matters worse, her cellphone was off.

They almost reported the thing to the authorities and higher-ups until they heard from some sources that this delegate was seen having a chit-chat with this famous politician, who was also nowhere to be found at that time.

When almost 3 hours had passed, this Ms. Universe delegate came back with a wider grin in her face despite her earlier eliminations in the contest.

Our sources say, “she perhaps has won more than what is there to be won. She was an early favorite for nothing.”

Hmmm…could this be true?

******

Hala, nakakaloka naman ang natisod din naming item hinggil sa isang beteranang aktres na diumano’y pikon na pikon sa isang mas batang award-winning ding actress.

Ayon sa tsika, nagulat daw si beteranang aktres na multi-awardee sa inasal ni mas batang award-winning actress dahil noon daw na magkausap sila before a supposedly “audition” ay okey sila.

In fact, si mas batang award-winning actress nga raw ang mas ganadong magpa-interview on their dream roles bilang part nga ng audition.

Very special daw kasi ang project at tila ito ang magiging pambatong baraha ng isang multi-awardee director/writer na tinitingala sa industriya.

Requirement nga lang daw talaga ang sinasabing interview cum reading cum chikahan sa initial reactions nila sa mga ini-oofer sa kanilang roles.

Ang siste, ikinagulat daw ni beteranang award-winning actress ang ginawang pagpapaalam ng halos walang sinabing rason ni mas batang award-winning actress na hindi naman pala komportable sa prosesong ipinagagawa sa kanila.

“Bigla na lang umalis at nagsabing hindi siya sanay sa ganun,” sey ng aming source na gaya nga daw ni beteranang awarded actress ay nabigla.

“Mayabang na bata. Parang ang tagal-tagal na niya sa industriya. May pasagot-sagot pa sa mga tanong nung una, pero aalis din pala. Nang-iinis, nang-uurat lang o nang-gagago ba? Hay,” sey pa daw ng beteranang aktres na sobrang disappointed sa mas batang aktres.

By: Ambet Nabus