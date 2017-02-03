HERMOGENES M. MASANGCAY

Pinoy lens man shines in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi-based lens man Hermogenes Mendoza Masangcay is one of the many Filipinos who embraced the exciting world of photography and successfully made a name for himself.

His first job was as a Barista in a coffee shop for five years. He has been living in the United Arab Emirates for more than six years now. He presently works as Accounts Assistant and Archives Clerk at the Transmedia Translation Services.

Photographer

His love for photography brought him to various nooks and corners of the desert. “After my work, I give myself more time to capture and explore some places here in Abu Dhabi to relieve me of the pressures that come with working in a foreign land.”

He has won many awards. To name a few, he got awards in ADIHEX or the Abu Dhabi International Hunting Equestrian and Exhibition Photography Competition in 2015. He received two awards in the competition (1st place Winner in Falconry Category and 3rd place in Heritage Category).

In 2016, his photo was shortlisted for display at a photo exhibition dubbed “Abu Dhabi Through Your Eyes” held in Saadiyat Cultural District as a result of the Abu Dhabi Through Your Eye Photography Competition 2016.

He was part of a photo exhibit organized as a result of the Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA) and Dubai International Parachuting Championship Word Air Games WAG DUBAI 2015.

For seven times, he got honorable mention awards in the International Photography Award IPA-Philippines 2015-16. He was also Bronze Medal Award Winner in The Digital Eye Photography Competition in 2015.

This year, he feels greatly honored to take part in a photo exhibition as one of the highlights of the Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival on February 17-25. His photo was shortlisted for display at the Ras Al Khaimah Museum.

Family

The 35-year-old native of Pampanga comes from a family who loves pictures. “My grandfather was into the photo framing and lamination business while my uncle was a freelance photographer. When I was young, I was naturally influenced to embrace photography as a lifelong obsession. To this day, my grandfather remains my inspiration.”

He was born in 1981 in Macabebe, a town in Pampanga, to spouses Hermogenes Masangcay, Sr., a retired government employee of the National Food Authority and Elizabeth Mendoza Masangcay. His siblings are Rolando Masangcay, Rolette Masangcay and Ruel Masangcay. He’s a product of the public school system having graduated at the SVSF Elementary School (1995) and Guillermo D. Mendoza High School (1999). He obtained his degree in Bachelor of Science in Accountancy at Guagua National Colleges.

In 2008, he married Maricel Monsanto Masangcay. They have one son, Jehan Carl who is now 7 years old.

By: Allen Mondejar