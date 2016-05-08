Heavyweight champ Tyson Fury to settle down in US 

Claiming that he is “not accepted in Britain because I’m a Gypsy,” world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has said he will settle down in the United States after his rematch with Wladimir Klitschko on July 9.

Sky Sports reported that 27-year-old Fury, who scored a stunning upset win over Klitschko last November to grab the WBA and WBO belts, claimed he was a gypsy and “that will never change.”

Fury told Sky Sports in Britain “the Klitschko will be my last in Britain – get past him and I’m away.”

He had previously spoken about the online abuse he receives for being part of the Traveller community and added, “This country has been waiting for me for 120 years but when I finally arrived, people called me a bum, so I’m moving to America where champions are appreciated. I made the decision last week to move to Los Angeles where they admire success and big talking. I was made for America. I’m going where millionaires are welcome and I’m a millionaire now.”

Fury concluded, “Every Brit that wants to make it in life has to go to America. If I can make it there, I can make it anywhere.”

Fury, who is undefeated in 25 professional fights, stunned the boxing world by outpointing Klitschko, who had not been beaten for 11 years, in Dusseldorf.

But his comments on homosexuality, pedophilia and women saw more than 100,000 people sign an online petition in an attempt to get him removed from the BBC’s 2015 Sports Personality of the Year shortlist.

Fury apologized for his comments at the award ceremony last December.