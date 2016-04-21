Heart Evangelista no. 1 supporter ni Sen. Chiz Escudero

Regular din naming napapanood ang soap and to be fair, we enjoy it naman lalo pa’t nakikita namin ang growth ng acting nina Kim at Xian sa mas daring and adult-related drama genre.

We already informed the production executives of Kim Chiu’s and Xian Lim’s “The Story of Us” soap.

But mind you, anytime na tanungin sa actress-host ang mga programa at advocacies ng asawa, asahan mong masasagot ka nito ng bonggang-bongga na para bang siya itong extended version ni Sen. Chiz o simpleng taga-echo ng plight nito.

Present din si Heart sa lahat ng mga mahahalagang sorties and debates ng asawa at umuupo ito bilang cheerer at moral booster.

Bukod sa may sarili palang strategy and machinery si Heart gaya ng pag-reproduce ng mga pamphlets and campaign paraphernalias, may sarili rin itong grupo ng mga supporters na nagmu-monitor at nakikipag-ally sa ibang grupo.

Sporting events sa Pinas, kasing-init ng summer

Kasing-tindi nga ng init ng summer (with El Niño phenomenon pa) ang mga sporting events na naganap at nagaganap sa Pinas ngayon.

We just got back from covering the 2016 Palarong Pambansa in Albay, Bicol. Manny Pacquiao also got back to his political campaigning after posting another victory from his last fight that again brought honors and pride to the country.

On-going din ang UAAP volleyball championships at iba pang sports like softball, etc.

Bongga din ang PBA games na ngayo’y papatapos na rin ang eliminations. Marami na ring mga sports disciplines ang nagtatagumpay sa pag-try for the upcoming Rio Olympics.

*****

PBA career ni Greg Slaughter humahataw

And speaking of PBA, humahataw ngayon ang basketball career ni 2014 Rookie of the Year Greg Slaughter ng Barangay Ginebra team sa on-going na 2016 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Numero uno ito ngayon sa Best Player of the Conference race dahil sa magagandang numbers na naitala nito sa lahat ng games niya. Kung sakali mang palarin ang Cebuano “giant” na tinatawag na “Gregzilla” sa PBA, ito ang magiging kauna-unahang BPC award niya.

Slaughter averaged 18.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.5 blocks to come away with 37.4 statistical points (SPs) after leading the Gin Kings to the fourth seed.

Sumusunod sa kanya sa naturang BPC title si Alaska’s Calvin Abueva, na may average na 18.1 markers, 8.0 boards, 3.0 dimes, 1.2 steals, and 0.5 blocks to end up with 33.6 SPs.

Ang nakasama namin sa Palarong Pambansa na si Terrence Romeo ng Global Port ang nasa ikatlong puwesto na may 33.0 SPs, pero leader naman sa scoring with his 26.4 points, to go with 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Ang kumukumpleto ng top 10 ay sina TNT skipper Jayson Castro with 30.3 SPs, NLEX workhorse Sean Anthony (29.9 SPs), San Miguel sniper Marcio Lassiter (28.9 SPs), Blackwater scorer Carlo Lastimosa (28.5 SPs), ang pambato ng San Miguel na sina Alex Cabagnot (28.4 SPs) at two-time MVP June Mar Fajardo (28.1 SPs), at si Rain or Shine big man JR Quinahan (26.5 SPs).