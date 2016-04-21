Heart Evangelista no. 1 supporter ni Sen. Chiz Escudero

Hindi mo naman talaga masisisi si Heart Evangelista kung todo suporta man ito sa asawa niyang si Sen. Chiz Escudero sa lahat ng activities nito pertaining to his vice presidential bid.
Hindi nga lang pagtatanggol sa social media ang ginagawa ni Heart kagaya ng pambabatikos ng marami on Sen. Chiz’s manner of speaking na lagi daw “patula.”
Bukod sa may sarili palang strategy and machinery si Heart gaya ng pag-reproduce ng mga pamphlets and campaign paraphernalias, may sarili rin itong grupo ng mga supporters na nagmu-monitor at nakikipag-ally sa ibang grupo.
Present din si Heart sa lahat ng mga mahahalagang sorties and debates ng asawa at umuupo ito bilang cheerer at moral booster.
Sa huling vice presidentiable debate nga na ginawa ng ABS-CBN, isang dakilang “supporter” na taga-sigaw at taga-palakpak ang papel ni Heart.
But mind you, anytime na tanungin sa actress-host ang mga programa at advocacies ng asawa, asahan mong masasagot ka nito ng bonggang-bongga na para bang siya itong extended version ni Sen. Chiz o simpleng taga-echo ng plight nito.
Echo daw o hahahaha… Choosss!!!
*****
Acting nina Kim Chiu at Xian Lim sa ‘The Story of Us’ nakakairita
We already informed the production executives of Kim Chiu’s and Xian Lim’s “The Story of Us” soap.
Marami kasi kaming natatanggap na komento hinggil sa soap na ayon sa kanila ay “boring at walang katuturan” ang paggamit ng OFW theme dahil laylay na laylay daw ang istorya.
Marami rin ang hindi kinikilig sa sinasabing “pinipilit” na love angle sa dalawa lalo pa’t “irritating” daw panoorin ang kaartehan ng dalawang bida.
Regular din naming napapanood ang soap and to be fair, we enjoy it naman lalo pa’t nakikita namin ang growth ng acting nina Kim at Xian sa mas daring and adult-related drama genre.
Sadya lang sigurong madaling magsawa o mainip ang ilan kaya napupuna nila ang sinasabing “boringga (boredness)” factor ng soap.
Sa takbo kasi ng soap, nakaka-excite mapanood ang pagkukontrabida ni Princess Punzalan at ilan pang US-based Pinoy actors.
Siguro kung may improvement man na dapat tingnan ay yung paghahanap ng mas mabilis na plot o subplots para mas kumapal ang kuwento.
Nag-pramis naman ang mga nakausap namin na susuriin at titingnan daw nila ang mga puntong aming ipinahatid sa kanila.
*****
Sporting events sa Pinas, kasing-init ng summer
Kasing-tindi nga ng init ng summer (with El Niño phenomenon pa) ang mga sporting events na naganap at nagaganap sa Pinas ngayon.
We just got back from covering the 2016 Palarong Pambansa in Albay, Bicol. Manny Pacquiao also got back to his political campaigning after posting another victory from his last fight that again brought honors and pride to the country.
On-going din ang UAAP volleyball championships at iba pang sports like softball, etc.
Bongga din ang PBA games na ngayo’y papatapos na rin ang eliminations. Marami na ring mga sports disciplines ang nagtatagumpay sa pag-try for the upcoming Rio Olympics.
*****
PBA career ni Greg Slaughter humahataw
And speaking of PBA, humahataw ngayon ang basketball career ni 2014 Rookie of the Year Greg Slaughter ng Barangay Ginebra team sa on-going na 2016 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.
Numero uno ito ngayon sa Best Player of the Conference race dahil sa magagandang numbers na naitala nito sa lahat ng games niya. Kung sakali mang palarin ang Cebuano “giant” na tinatawag na “Gregzilla” sa PBA, ito ang magiging kauna-unahang BPC award niya.
Slaughter averaged 18.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.5 blocks to come away with 37.4 statistical points (SPs) after leading the Gin Kings to the fourth seed.
Sumusunod sa kanya sa naturang BPC title si Alaska’s Calvin Abueva, na may average na 18.1 markers, 8.0 boards, 3.0 dimes, 1.2 steals, and 0.5 blocks to end up with 33.6 SPs.
Ang nakasama namin sa Palarong Pambansa na si Terrence Romeo ng Global Port ang nasa ikatlong puwesto na may 33.0 SPs, pero leader naman sa scoring with his 26.4 points, to go with 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
Ang kumukumpleto ng top 10 ay sina TNT skipper Jayson Castro with 30.3 SPs, NLEX workhorse Sean Anthony (29.9 SPs), San Miguel sniper Marcio Lassiter (28.9 SPs), Blackwater scorer Carlo Lastimosa (28.5 SPs), ang pambato ng San Miguel na sina Alex Cabagnot (28.4 SPs) at two-time MVP June Mar Fajardo (28.1 SPs), at si Rain or Shine big man JR Quinahan (26.5 SPs).
vYhq8f <a href="[Link deleted][url=[Link deleted][link=[Link deleted][Link deleted]
I needed to post you this little observation to be able to say thank you yet again on your extraordinary pointers you’ve discussed on this page. It has been really unbelievably open-handed with you in giving unreservedly precisely what many individuals would’ve offered for an e book to earn some money on their own, notably seeing that you might well have done it if you wanted. These inspiring ideas in addition served to be a good way to know that some people have the identical fervor similar to mine to find out more when it comes to this issue. Certainly there are thousands of more pleasurable moments up front for folks who looked at your blog.
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You’re incredible! Thanks!
Thank you for every other excellent article. Where else may just anyone get that type of info in such a perfect approach of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m at the look for such info.
My Partner And I simply desire to advise you that I am certain inexperienced to putting up a blog and completely cherished your site. Most likely I am inclined to store your blog post . You seriously have fabulous article reports. Like it for sharing with us your blog write-up.
Great work. I am looking forward for the same effective work from you in the future as well. I will subscribe to your feed please keep posting!
Great hunting web web site. Precisely what theme are you currently presently making use of?
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
These are genuinely impressive ideas in about blogging. You have touched some fastidious factors here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Everyone loves what you guys tend to be up too. This type of clever work and reporting! Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve included you guys to blogroll.
You could definitely see your expertise in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.
I cherished as much as you’ll obtain performed right here. The caricature is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an shakiness over that you want be delivering the following. ill undoubtedly come more previously once more since precisely the similar nearly very regularly inside case you protect this increase.
This is the right website for anybody who wishes to understand this topic. You know a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I really would want laugh out loud). You definitely put a fresh spin on a subject that’s been discussed for a long time. Excellent stuff, just wonderful!
Marvelous, what a web site it is! This weblog presents useful data to us, keep it up.
This text is invaluable. How can I find out more?
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything. But just imagine if you added some great graphics or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this website could definitely be one of the best in its niche. Terrific blog!
These are truly cool YouTube video clips, its my fortune to pay a quick visit this web site and finding these awesome YouTube videos.
I have been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or blog posts in this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this website. Reading this information So i am happy to express that I’ve a very excellent uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I most indubitably will make sure to do not fail to remember this web site and provides it a look on a relentless basis.
Just want to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your post is just cool and i can assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work.
Between me and my husband we’ve owned more MP3 players over the years than I can count, including Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, etc. But, the last few years I’ve settled down to one line of players. Why? Because I was happy to discover how well-designed and fun to use the underappreciated (and widely mocked) Zunes are.
Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve take into account your stuff previous to and you are simply extremely great. I actually like what you have received right here, certainly like what you’re saying and the best way in which you are saying it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to stay it wise.
Hello, I enjoy reading through your article post. I wanted to write a little comment to support you.
I do agree with all of the concepts you’ve introduced in your post. They’re very convincing and will certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are too quick for starters. May just you please lengthen them a little from next time? Thank you for the post.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
Excellent blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I am constantly browsing online for ideas that can benefit me. Thanks!
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to know where u got this from. cheers
Ridiculous story there. What occurred after? Thanks!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?Here is my homepage … internet marketing (Juliet)
Thanks , I have recently been looking for info approximately this subject for ages and yours is the best I have discovered till now. But, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you certain concerning the supply?
I regard something genuinely interesting about your blog so I saved to my bookmarks.
What I have observed in terms of laptop or computer memory is the fact there are specific features such as SDRAM, DDR and so forth, that must fit in with the features of the motherboard. If the pc’s motherboard is pretty current while there are no operating-system issues, replacing the memory space literally normally takes under one hour. It’s on the list of easiest computer system upgrade treatments one can think about. Thanks for expressing your ideas.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable info to paintings on. You’ve done a formidable task and our entire community will be thankful to you.
I am constantly browsing online for ideas that can benefit me. Thanks!
Hello. Just wished to request a quick problem. I am assembling my own, personal blog and would want to know exactly where you have your style? Ended up being that free of charge? Or even seemed to be it paid out? I can’t apparently find anything just like that one, so hopefully you can allow me to realize. Thank you. PS, my own i’m sorry. English is just not my own first words.
My partner and I stumbled over here different web page and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking at your web page for a second time.
After I initially left a comment I alpear to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now every time a comment is added I receive four emails with the saame comment. There has to be a way yyou are able to remove me from that service? Cheers!Feel free to visit my blog: m88
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
Hi! I’ve been reading your web site for a long time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Austin Tx! Just wanted to say keep up the good work!
Nice weblog here! Additionally your website so much up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink on your host? I desire my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Hello. fantastic job. I did not expect this. This is a splendid story. Thanks!
I have been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or blog posts on this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website. Reading this information So i am happy to show that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I so much indubitably will make certain to do not overlook this site and provides it a look regularly.
Thanks for your article. I would also love to say that a health insurance specialist also works well with the benefit of the particular coordinators of the group insurance cover. The health agent is given a long list of benefits searched for by a person or a group coordinator. What any broker may is seek out individuals or coordinators which will best fit those needs. Then he provides his advice and if both sides agree, the actual broker formulates a legal contract between the 2 parties.
Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I love the info you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, great blog!
Thanks for some other informative site. Where else could I get that kind of info written in such a perfect method? I’ve a project that I’m just now operating on, and I have been at the glance out for such information.
Thank you for all of the labor on this blog. My aunt loves setting aside time for investigation and it’s really easy to see why. We notice all of the lively mode you render precious tactics on the web site and in addition recommend participation from the others on this content then our own simple princess is without question studying so much. Have fun with the rest of the year. You are performing a really good job.
Fastidrious answers in return of this difficulty with genuine arguments and describing the whole thing about that.
I have to voice my admiration for your kindness for people that need help with in this topic. Your special dedication to passing the solution throughout appeared to be exceedingly interesting and has consistently empowered people much like me to achieve their goals. Your own invaluable tips and hints entails this much to me and somewhat more to my office colleagues. With thanks; from everyone of us.
I am not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this information for my mission.
Your means of telling all in this paragraph is truly good, every one be able to without difficulty understand it, Thanks a lot.
Black Berry application development is not an easy task. Given the price difference between the D90, we feel Nikon could given a better grip. To be honest, those are really the main differences between the two cameras when you take away the top LCD and the more robust body of the 60D.
Hi. Simply just wanted to question a quick issue. I’m assembling my personal website as well as wish to realize exactly where you’ve got ones style? Has been the idea no cost? Or perhaps was it paid for? I can’t appear to discover anything as well as this one, and so with luck , you possibly can let me know. Thanks. PS, our apologies. Language just isn’t my own 1st vocabulary.
A person necessarily help to make severely posts I’d state. That is the first time I frequented your web page and so far? I surprised with the analysis you made to create this particular submit amazing. Great activity!
I am cheerful to see this you tube video at this web page, thus right now I am also going to upload all my video tutorials at YouTube web page.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your weblog. You have some really good posts and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please send me an e-mail if interested. Regards!
this implies up and down).|Our Instructors have been busy studying the AUSSIE TWERK way and becoming Aussie Twerk Certified Instructors….
as girls wearing these hats that are produced to appear like animal heads: not at all.|A desire to rebel against such a buttoned-up ethos leaves the white girl desperate for an identity
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and appearance. I must say you’ve done a amazing job with this. Additionally, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Chrome. Exceptional Blog!
bPLrEl Thanks , I have just been looking for info about this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I have discovered so far. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?
YzYlre the sleeping bag which is designed to make
I’m excited to find this page. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely loved every part of it and I have you book marked to check out new information in your blog.
I truly appreciate this post. I ave been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You ave made my day! Thx again!
There is clearly a lot to know about this. I assume you made various nice points in features also.
Really informative post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Very neat article. Really Great.
Simply a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding style and design.
magnificent issues altogether, you just gained a emblem new reader. What may you recommend about your publish that you made some days ago? Any certain?
Very neat blog.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Rattling clear site, thankyou for this post.
Wow, great blog.Really thank you! Will read on
I’аve recently started a web site, the info you offer on this site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
Thanks again for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Keep on writing, great job!
I really liked your blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Major thankies for the article post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Wow, wonderful weblog format! How long have you been blogging for? you made running a blog glance easy. The overall glance of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content material!
my review here Where can I find the best online creative writing courses?
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found most people will agree with your website.
I used to be suggested this web site by means
Say, you got a nice post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
If so, Alcuin as origins may lie in the fact that the Jags are
like they are left by brain dead people?
Major thanks for the blog post.Much thanks again. Will read on
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful article. Thanks for providing this information.
I went over this web site and I believe you have a lot of great info, saved to favorites (:.
Very neat blog article.Much thanks again.
I think other web-site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and fantastic user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
There may be noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain nice factors in options also.
Your style is very unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this blog.
Im grateful for the article. Will read on
I value the article post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Really appreciate you sharing this article.Really thank you! Great.
We stumbled over here from a different site and thought I should check things out. I such as what My partner and i see so i am just following anyone. Look forwards to looking at your site repeatedly.
wow, awesome post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Wow, this piece of writing is fastidious, my younger sister is analyzing these things, therefore I am going to tell her.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?
we are working with plastic kitchen faucets at household simply because they are very cheap and also you can quickly replace them if they broke
pretty helpful stuff, overall I consider this is well worth a bookmark, thanks
Your means of describing the whole thing in this paragraph is really good, every one be able to simply know it, Thanks a lot.
Wow, superb blog structure! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for? you make blogging look easy. The total glance of your website is great, let alone the content material!
It as hard to find well-informed people in this particular subject, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Very interesting subject , thanks for putting up. Everything in the world may be endured except continued prosperity. by Johann von Goethe.
pretty handy material, overall I consider this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
You are my inspiration , I possess few web logs and rarely run out from to post.
montre divorcee cette maman positions fait bien les coups sans cul image avec et recevoir
I think other site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and wonderful user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Thank you for your article post.Thanks Again. Great.
What as up I am from Australia, this time I am viewing this cooking related video at this website, I am really delighted and learning more from it. Thanks for sharing.
“Currently it appears like Drupal is the preferred blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?”
I’аve recently started a blog, the info you offer on this web site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.