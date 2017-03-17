WE have known for so long this short adage in our lives and have tried our best to keep our bodies as healthy as we can be. But in our modern times this simple saying is slowly but surely being misinterpreted especially by mothers and fathers who want their children to get the best in life, or at least get what we never had as children.

Obviously, health is a priority for parents not only here in Dubai or the rest of the United Arab Emirates but in the entire world. With their children at the top of their minds, parents take great pains to give as much as we can for our children seeing their welfare and wellbeing as the future of the country and their individual families.

However, there is a developing phenomenon in the world today. It was first seen in highly developed countries of the globe where parents are having more power to provide for their children better than the past generations. Couple this with an explosion of consumer goods at cheaper prices, and suddenly, “health is wealth’ has been misread to mean “the fatter the better”.

There is no denying that our times are exposing challenges which the previous generations could not have imagined. Our communities today are awash with fast-food joints which offer more and more sugary treats. Treats and tastes highly tailored for young ones.

And they can hardly resist the temptations brought about the attractive packaging, sweet and savory tastes and promoted extensively in all platforms of traditional and new media. As such, there is now an eruption of a condition among our children now being called childhood obesity.

Parents are largely to blame for this, for sure, but government is doing what parents find difficult to do for their children – limit their caloric intake and provide more nutritious food.

According to the Food Safety Department of the Dubai Municipal government, a staggering 34 percent of children living in the Emirate can be considered obese or overweight before reaching their teens. This has serious implications for the future because not only are obese children prone to carry the condition into adulthood, obesity also carries a huge social and financial cost for the administrators and leaders of the future.

So it makes sense that the Food Safety Department is taking action today before this becomes an uncontrollable problem in the years and decades to come.

It is doing so by slowly coming up with nutritional guidelines for the various schools found in the municipality. These guidelines will not only determine actual serving sizes of food sold in canteens, but also come up with meals that are nutritionally balanced with all essential food elements represented in each meal.

So far, the government is still in the phase of the plan where stakeholders and experts are being consulted to determine what the best, or more to the point optimal, serving sizes will be but very soon these new guidelines will be released and expected to be followed by each and every school canteen in the Emirate.

Until then, it would be wise for us parents to start making meals at home more nutritious and healthy. Simple guides can be found in nutritional books as well as in the internet so each meal can be prepared to the benefit of our children. Besides, even when these government nutritional guidelines are released, they would only cover a third of the meals each child is expected to partake in a day, the rest of the meals will have to be eaten at home and having better knowledge on how to prepare more nutritious meals would be an advantage.