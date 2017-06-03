Head to Sharjah this Friday to get free medical, dental check-up

DUBAI – If you’re free on June 2, Friday, head to Al Reef Tower 1 Party Hall in Sharjah to get free medical services.
The Dalaw Kalinga Foundation (DKF) will bring the “Kalinga sa Kabayan” medical mission in Sharjah to provide free medicines, as well as dental and medical check-ups.
Their service also extends to optometry, OB-Gyne, dermatology, pulmonology, homeopathy check-up, and other services like aromatherapy, reflexology and free haircut especially for Filipinos who can’t afford to have their hair trimmed.
DKF is the humanitarian arm of the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ 4th Watch here in the Middle East.
It has already conducted numerous medical missions and other outreach programs in other countries since its inception in 2002 as a non-stock, non-profit, charitable foundation.
More than a dozen volunteers will hold the medical mission from 4 pm to 8 pm.
Just last month, a series of medical missions were conducted by DKF in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Jeddah, Riyadh and Ajman.
Volunteers
Dr. Daffoldis Guevarra, General Practitioner at Prime Medical Center
Dr. Katherine Rose Bascug Maglantay, General Practitioner at Prime Medical Center
Dr. Maria Clarissa, General Practitioner, Prime Medical Center
Dr. Mustafa Mahesri Specialist, ENT Surgeon at Prime Medical Center
Dr. Dalton Singh Kanwar, Specialist Dermatology at Prime Medical Center
Dr. Wael Azar Alzaher, OB-Gyne at Al Yasmeen Medical Center
Dr. Gaby Haddad, General Dentist at Al Yasmeen Medical Center
Dr. Ashraf Shahim, General Practitioner (Orthopedic) at Al Jawdah Medical Center
Dr. Shybi Fazir, Homeopathy
Dr. Batras, Healthcare Clinic
Dr. Shajahan Fazaludeen, Dentist at Dental Smile
Dr. Masoud Kusha, General Practitioner at Iranian Hospital
Dr. Prakash Alphons D’ Souza, Homeopath Practitioner at Nasser Clinic
Dr. Neetu Nicholas, Homeopath Practitioner at Jupiter Al Nahda Clinic
Dr. Iqbal Muhammad, Optometrist at Estilo Optics
Dr. Suprajah Govula, Orthodentist at Dental Smile
Nurses
Angie Sanchez of Prime Medical Center
Leona Paola Nicolas of Prime Medical Center
Jassmine Santos of Prime Medical Center
Noellee Maco Mejia of Prime Medical Center
Janine of Prime Medical CenterJanine Palermo of Prime Medical Center
Pharmacists
Abdul Mujaheed of Prime Medical Center
Myllin Juanillo Vacio of Prime Medical Center
