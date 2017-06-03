Head to Sharjah this Friday to get free medical, dental check-up

DUBAI – If you’re free on June 2, Friday, head to Al Reef Tower 1 Party Hall in Sharjah to get free medical services.

The Dalaw Kalinga Foundation (DKF) will bring the “Kalinga sa Kabayan” medical mission in Sharjah to provide free medicines, as well as dental and medical check-ups.

Their service also extends to optometry, OB-Gyne, dermatology, pulmonology, homeopathy check-up, and other services like aromatherapy, reflexology and free haircut especially for Filipinos who can’t afford to have their hair trimmed.

DKF is the humanitarian arm of the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ 4th Watch here in the Middle East.

It has already conducted numerous medical missions and other outreach programs in other countries since its inception in 2002 as a non-stock, non-profit, charitable foundation.

More than a dozen volunteers will hold the medical mission from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Just last month, a series of medical missions were conducted by DKF in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Jeddah, Riyadh and Ajman.

Volunteers

Dr. Daffoldis Guevarra, General Practitioner at Prime Medical Center

Dr. Katherine Rose Bascug Maglantay, General Practitioner at Prime Medical Center

Dr. Maria Clarissa, General Practitioner, Prime Medical Center

Dr. Mustafa Mahesri Specialist, ENT Surgeon at Prime Medical Center

Dr. Dalton Singh Kanwar, Specialist Dermatology at Prime Medical Center

Dr. Wael Azar Alzaher, OB-Gyne at Al Yasmeen Medical Center

Dr. Gaby Haddad, General Dentist at Al Yasmeen Medical Center

Dr. Ashraf Shahim, General Practitioner (Orthopedic) at Al Jawdah Medical Center

Dr. Shybi Fazir, Homeopathy

Dr. Batras, Healthcare Clinic

Dr. Shajahan Fazaludeen, Dentist at Dental Smile

Dr. Masoud Kusha, General Practitioner at Iranian Hospital

Dr. Prakash Alphons D’ Souza, Homeopath Practitioner at Nasser Clinic

Dr. Neetu Nicholas, Homeopath Practitioner at Jupiter Al Nahda Clinic

Dr. Iqbal Muhammad, Optometrist at Estilo Optics

Dr. Suprajah Govula, Orthodentist at Dental Smile

Nurses

Angie Sanchez of Prime Medical Center

Leona Paola Nicolas of Prime Medical Center

Jassmine Santos of Prime Medical Center

Noellee Maco Mejia of Prime Medical Center

Janine of Prime Medical CenterJanine Palermo of Prime Medical Center

Pharmacists

Abdul Mujaheed of Prime Medical Center

Myllin Juanillo Vacio of Prime Medical Center