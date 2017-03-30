Happy Birthday, Mr. President!

admin
Editorial
KABAYAN  Weekly joins the rest of Filipino workers and residents in the United Arab Emirates as well as citizens of our home country in greeting President Rodrigo Duterte on his 72nd birthday last March 28.

Although the President chose to celebrate his natal day privately in Davao City, his home town, surrounded by his family and close friends, the whole Philippine nation is celebrating with him for this very important milestone in his life. Not everyone is granted the grace of living to such an age and this alone is reason enough to celebrate with Duterte.

Like everyone else, Kabayan Weekly hopes the very best for the President, who whether by destiny or by weight of numbers, has been charged with running the Philippines in the best way that he is capable of doing. This charge should not be taken lightly by either his detractors or his most avid supporters. Running an entire country is many levels more difficult than running a home or a city and making light of this responsibility is belaboring the matter heavily.

We likely wish him better health. It is no secret that the President has been complaining of a number of pains and ailments which naturally come with age. He has been voicing these in front of hundreds of audiences in several of his speaking engagements. These too have become bullets for his attackers in questioning his sanity as well as his capacity to run a nation. But Vice President Leni Robredo rightly pointed out that his health is of utmost importance at this juncture of the country’s history. Thus, we can only hope that he takes better care of his health and well-being inasmuch as the next five years rests on his shoulders.

Likewise, we would like to wish for the President more wisdom and discernment especially when it comes to running the Philippines. Duterte is as human as the next person and as such he, too, is not immune to the frailties of all humans. Accordingly, we pray for Divine Providence to continually guide and assist him as he leads a nation through a very rough period of Philippine history.

We also request our countrymen to be more understanding for the President. He may not be the perfect man for his position but he is the President and thus he deserves our respect as well as our sympathy.

His sincerity in seeking only the best for the Philippines is evident not only in his words but also in his official actions. There is no debate on this. However, we can only wish that the President also learns to become a better listener. A listener not only for his supporters and very close friends, but a listener who can hear and heed the murmurs of his disparagers and critics. There is not a dearth of equally well intentioned and capable people outside his circle who can help him as he leads the Philippines to a better future, he should not shut his ear to these people even though they may appear to be countering his moves.

Mr. President, as you mark this milestone in your life, we wish you to be one of the better leaders of the country. Of course, this entails a lot of sacrifices on your part. But rest assured we will be there to support your meritorious decisions, and to help open your eyes when you err on your choices. Either way, Kabayan Weekly only seeks to make you a better version of yourself to be able to lead Filipinos everywhere with dignity and wisdom.

