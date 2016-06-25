Gundam anybody? JustDK has them

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – It all started as a hobby. We guess almost everyone has watched at least few Gundam series during their childhood days. Before, only few can afford to buy a Gundam plastic kit. So one can consider himself lucky to have a few on his cabinet.

Gundam TV series started in 1979. These anime series feature giant robots commonly known as Mobile Suits piloted by humans during a war setting. There is a large array of series aired on the television since its first release. Among the most popular are Gundam Wing, Gundam 00, Gundam Seed Destiny, Gundam G, Gundam Unicorn, and Gundam Build Fighters.

Each one has a unique storyline, like the operation meteor of the wing series in which five gundams have been sent to earth by space colonies as a form of retaliation in response to the assassination of their political leader, the quest of Banahger Links in discovering the hidden truth behind the Laplace‘s box of the Gundam Unicorn series, and the journey of Sei Lori and Reiji to be the best gunpla fighter of the tournament.

The latest series is Iron-Blooded Orphans. It was named as such because the main characters are orphans.

Since then, the course of Japan toy and hobby industries changed. Bandai decided to make plastic model kits of Gundam mobile suits (commonly known as Gunpla).

Gundam and Gunpla kits reputation spread among Asian countries, namely Japan, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Korea and China. Its popularity also reached the Middle East region.

A Gunpla kit comes with a Japanese manual which is easy to understand. It has also the runners which consists of the parts to be cut and assembled, the decals, and the stickers.

Up to that point, we were just passionate Gunpla builders. This passion kept growing and turned into an idea of putting up a business. Thus, JustDK was born, a hub where all fellow Gundam builders can find all what serves that hobby. All what relates to Gundam is found under one roof. Our first public apparition in Paperworld Middle East in March 1-3, 2016 followed by our participation in the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) 2016 last April 7-9, 2016 were stunning. We were so overwhelmed with the huge number of anime fanatics from all over UAE who passed by our stall. It was so flattering to see the smiles on their faces while taking pictures of our Gundam displays. We held contests also during the MEFCC event like the SD/BB “Time Attack” Building Contest and the Cleanest Build Competition. We had promotions and giveaways. Our hobby suddenly turned into a service driven to provide people something they have been longing to have at an affordable cost.

JustDK is a premium retailer of Bandai Toys in Dubai, UAE. We specialize in providing the genuine Gundam Models manufactured by Bandai. Even the most experienced model enthusiasts and mecha anime fans will appreciate our variety of the most current models and the great lengths that Just DK goes to ensure that we are offering only the genuine items!

The JustDK owners and management are dedicated fans of Gundam Models and personally travel to Japan to inspect and import only the best-selling and latest products in order to be available at JustDK retail store for all UAE fans.

So, be sure to stay connected with us to remain up to date. You may browse our online store www.justdk.ae to see our full range of Bandai Gunpla and accessories. You may also visit our showroom in the Business Avenue Building near Deira City Center just behind Nissan showroom during Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. We deliver all around UAE and GCC countries. We accept online payment as well as cash on delivery.

Anyone can build a Gunpla kit, young and old, boy and girl. We believe that the very important element in gunpla building is patience and creative imagination. It relieves the stress and homesickness of the OFWs here in the Middle East as well.

Keeping the best for last, we are having our first ever on-site build-off this July 2016. The event is one of a kind as it is the only one that ever offered 3 PGs for the first, second and third place. Register now and pay only AED 170 on the registration fee. On-site registration fee is AED 200 inclusive of the kit. The event will be held in Business Avenue Building, Ground Floor. We invite everyone to join and have the chance to win one of the 3 Perfect Grade Gundams prizes. You may contact 04-2950222 or WhatsApp 0505785846 for further details.