Guillian stuns Rim Rockers for OUPBL Anniversary Trophy

DUBAI – Guillian proved once again that they are the kings of the hardcourt in the Class D 5’8”, unrated category after smashing all opposition in the elimination rounds and crushing the hearts of Rim Rockers in their championship match with the final score of 61-57 and lift the 2017 Oro United Pinoy Basketball League (OUPBL) 1st Anniversary 2-Day League tournament last Friday, February 10, at the Bilva Indian School in Al Qusais.

Guillian cruised all the way to the finals after defeating Sheikh team in their Semifinal match while Rim Rockers escaped Ghost Fighter in their semis battle.

In the championship game, Rim Rockers shooting guards Allen Nakpil and Benjie Fernandez were relentless in offense converting all their possession to gain a double digit advantage at the opening canto.

However, entering the final quarter and while Guillian still chasing a 15-point deficit, Coach Andrei Avila made some adjustments on his lineup putting his faster guards Anthony Bulalang and Mhike Filipinas to initiate a tighter defense.

Guillian’s Rhed delos Santos and Jesson Dullin were among the key players, who tallied 28 and 14 points, respectively, went on a 10-0 run and made some crucial steals to put their team up by a point.

In the dying seconds of the regulation, delos Santos grabbed a rebound and made a layup and got fouled coverting on his free throw for a 4-point Guillian lead.

“We started slow but we did our best and we played as a team, luckily the last possession favored us,” said Guillian Team Manager Joseph Rodriguez after the game.

In the awarding ceremony, OUPBL Commissioner James Wong handed the mythical team awards to Anthony Bulalang, Christian Nicolas, Jesson Dullin, JV Andaya and Allen Nakpil.

Finals MVP was given to Rhed delos Santos after scoring a game high of 28 points and the Best Coaches award went to Andrei Avila and Robbie de Castro.

By: Hanie Sarap