Greg Kevin Lantin V
– Good-looking Dad of Batangas
Age: 31
Height: 5’8”
Current Location: Abu Dhabi
Philippine Hometown: Sto. Tomas, Batangas
Hobbies: Basketball, biking,
online games
Job: Sales Executive
Affiliations: Air Jordan UAE
Meet our good-looking dad Kevin, a man with few words but with a strong love and a devoted father to his family. He is a model that wears simple clothes but with an impressive aura.
What’s inside your bag?
Aside from playing basketball, I also love biking. That’s the reason why I always bring my backpack with me that contains my extra shirt, water, wallet and my mobile phone.
What electronic gadgets are you currently using?
I am just merely using my Oneplus phone because the price is very reasonable with good specs. For my laptop, I have been using my HP Starwars Edition that helps me go online and play my favorite online games as well.
What’s inside your closet?
My sportswear like my basketball jerseys. I do have collections of watches and shoes inside my closet that are segregated accordingly.
What is your style of clothing?
Clothing for me is something that is not difficult to handle. I can be versatile and wear any type of clothes confidently. But most of the time, I wear casual and sports attires.
What clothing brands do you think closely fit your sense of fashion?
I am a loyal fan of Nike. I like their shirts and their shoes because of the comfort. I have also a few collections from other brand. If a certain shirt or clothes has a good design and impressive quality I definitely think to purchase it.
What is your favorite perfume?
I love wearing perfume and there is only one brand that really impresses me, any perfume line from Lacoste like the Essential with the mild scent and the Lacoste white which I use very often.
What is your favorite brand of shoes?
Nike, my ultimate favorite brand from clothes to shoes. I love their shoes and I love collecting their different designs.
Are you a shopaholic?
I am not a shopaholic. I always patiently wait for discounted items. If I buy something, it has to be part of my budget which is very important to maintain my financial planning and budgeting.
What inspires or influences you to buy an item?
For me, the number one factor to consider in buying something is the quality that a particular product can provide.
What brands do you trust for your skin care?
I don’t use any other product on my skin except Johnsons & Johnsons soap. I just wash my face regularly using my soap as simple as that.
What is a Branded Pinoy for you?
For me, a Branded Pinoy means to be yourself. We must be confident in what we are doing and be thankful for all the blessings we have received. The family must be also on our top list to maintain a good and harmonious relationship. Be a good influence to others that starts from your own simple yet genuine “smile”.
