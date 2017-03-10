Great place to work for in UAE revealed

DUBAI – A training and consultancy firm that recognizes the best work places in over 50 countries worldwide has revealed the ‘Best Companies to Work for in the UAE.’

Last year, the Great Place to Work, attracted a record level of participation in the UAE that resulted in an increased number of companies qualifying for their top-companies-to-work-for-list.

Hyatt, UAE Exchange, Omnicom Media Group, and DHL are included at the best companies to work for in the country.

“There is a growing understanding among business leaders in the UAE that workplace culture has become a significant competitive advantage for organizations to attract and retain top talent.

“Leading organizations are continuously monitoring their employees’ workplace experience and looking for innovative ways to make incremental improvements,” Maha Zaatari, managing director of Great Place to Work in the UAE, said.

The complete list

Rank

DHL – Transport | Package Transport – (www.dhl.com)

The One – Retail | Specialty – (www.theone.com)

Omnicom Media Group – Media – (www.omnicommediagroup.com)

Splash – Retail | Clothing – (www.splashfashions.com)

The Estee Lauder Companies – Retail | Specialities – (www.esteelauder.com)

EMC2 – Information Technology – (www.middle-east.emc.com)

Weber Shandwick – Professional Services – (www.webershandwick.com)

Hilti Emirates – Retail | Specialty – (www.hilti.ae)

Hilton Worldwide – Hospitality | Hotel/Resort – (www.hiltonworldwide.com)

FedEx – Transportation | Package Transport – (www.fedex.com)

WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff – Professional Services | Consulting Engineering – (www.wsp-pb.com)

Hyatt – Hospitality/Resort – (www.hyatt.com)

AstraZenea Gulf – Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals | Pharmaceuticals – (www.astrazeneca.com)

Al Ghandi Auto Group – Manufacturing & Production | Automotive – (www.alghandi.com)

Leminar – Industrial Services – (www.leminargroup.com)

Dulsco – Professional Services | Staffing & Recruitment – (www.dulsco.com)

Eros Group – Retail | Computers/Electronics – (www.erosgroup.ae)

Apparel Group – Retail – (www.appareleuae.com)

3M – Manufacturing & Production

UAE Exchange – Financial Services & Insurance – (www.uaeexchange.com)