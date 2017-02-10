Great dining at Kenny Rogers Roasters – Sahara Center

Portions are generous and flavors are distinct – these are the words that can sum up our recent visit to the newly opened Kenny Rogers Roasters at Sahara Center, Al Nahda Sharjah.

Coming to the place, the East Atrium of the mall, was very convenient for me as I just live adjacent to it.

As a very picky person, there are only a few restaurants in the country that exceeded my level of expectations. And thanks to another review because Kenny Rogers is added to my ideal restaurants.

We were welcomed by Ivy Sarah Natividad, the Social Media Marketing Specialist of the restaurant. She helped me and my colleagues choose from the variety of dishes available from the menu.

I wasted my precious time drooling over various dishes printed on the menu – cool beverages, ice blends, soups, delightful bites, salads, beef steaks, a la carte, pastas, muffins, sundaes and their glorious chicken.

To freshen up first, I first chose the Chocolate Extreme (AED 20) under Iced Blends menu while one of my colleagues chose Kenny’s Plus Meal (AED 199).

The family meal is composed of a roasted one and a half chicken with six bowls of side dishes and six Kenny’s Home-made Muffins.

As expected, the chicken’s taste is beyond my expectations. Its body is showered with grind pepper that is just perfect for chicken lover like me.

To complement the chicken, we were given three sauces – barbeque, black pepper and mushroom. My favorite one was the barbeque sauce as it reminds me of my mom’s home-made sauce.

This serving is good for five to six people. And although it was afternoon, the place was buzzing and the ambiance was just right with a soft background music from Kenny Rogers himself.

For side dishes, Kenny Rogers has Coleslaw, Crisp Garden Salad, Fresh Fruit Salad and Garden Pasta Salad.

The Coleslaw is composed of crispy cabbage tossed with onion, carrot and celery. Meanwhile, the Crisp Garden Salad has carrots, lettuce and capsicum topped with Thousand Islands dressing. The Fresh Fruit Salad, on the other hand, is composed of a medley of fresh mouthwatering fruits such as kiwi, watermelon and sliced mango while the Garden Pasta Salad is composed of spiral pasta, broccoli, capsicum, carrot and onion with cheese and special Italian dressing.

Other dish that I had was Macaroni and Cheese. It’s smothered in rich cheddar cheese sauce. It wasn’t salty at all, just the right amount of cheese topped my bowl.

I also tasted their Beef Bolognaise Spaghetti (AED 35). It’s topped with premium minced beef and oh boy I almost forgot my name when I munched its every strand.

Needless to say, I had no room for dessert so I requested the waiter to wrap the muffins.

According to Ivy Sarah the muffins that they serve is far different from muffins serve at Kenny Rogers Roasters chains in the Philippines.

Here in Sharjah, the restaurant uses ghee as their butter instead of lard (not halal). As they advocate healthy eating as reflected in its brand tag line “Deliciously Healthy,” the ghee has a unique nutritional profile without any lactose or casein but rich in short-chain and medium-chain fatty acids and butyrate.

According to Ivy Sarah, their popular chicken is cooked in rotisserie, a style of roasting where meat is skewered on a spit – a long solid rod used to hold food while it is being cooked over a fire in a fireplace.

For light eaters, one can order the Quarter Chicken for AED 15, Half for AED 28 and whole for AED 52.

“We had Kenny Rogers before in Karama but we closed it down last year and relocated here at Sahara Center,” she said noting that it was originally launched in 2015.

The second chain will soon be erected at Business Bay, Ivy Sarah added.

“So far mga Filipinos pa lang ang maraming customers dito but we are seeing a few locals dining here,” she added.

My advice to those diners is don’t limit yourself from buying chicken at different fast-food chains in UAE, try Kenny Rogers’ and allow yourself to eat like a king and be served like a queen. It caters decent price for the item, short wait for food and excellent service as always.

By: Ryan Namia