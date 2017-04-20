Grease –The Musical leaves Dubai audience in awe

DUBAI – If you watched the popular music show “Grease – The Musical” at the Dubai World Trade Center last week, then we may share the same sentiments: the casts took back the audience to the ‘70s vibe and where you traveled back to John Travolta’s best shot.

The show on Wednesday, April 12, started in a very magical way. The entire cast smoothly sang the Summer Nights song and I am certain that people were tapping their feet on the wood floor while singing along with the Grease members.

“Tell me more, tell me more. Was it love at first sight? Tell me more, tell me more. Like does he have a car?”

It was nice to see the oldies (but young looking) sporting contagious smiles while watching the cast throwing dialogues and singing songs one by one or in group.

The show, brimming with energy, started April 7 and ended on Thursday, April 13.

Its film version featured Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in the lead roles.

The play was written in 1971, but the movie was shot in 1978.

It did not only cater to the ‘70s feeling, it also reminded everyone of the fashion of the decade and the normal scene of senior year before technology dominated the era.

The story follows the story of a girl-next-door named Sandy, where she met the handsome, leather-clad greaser Danny in the summer before becoming high school seniors.

They had a “thing” during that summer and both of them were unexpectedly reunited when Sandy transfers to Rydell High.

Sandy, was befriended with by the Pink Ladies, a group of senior high school girls, while Danny belonged to a group of cool guys, the Burger Palace boys, who usually hangout in a classic car owned by one of Danny’s friends.

As the organ played and the story rolled, the course of their story got very interesting with casts that were very all-out.

Songs such as “Summer Nights”, “Hopelessly Devoted To You” and “You’re the One That I Want” reminded me of my mom and dad’s playlist.

The song “Grease Lightnin’”, which was played twice at the show, was my favorite. Nobody tried hard, they just sang their hearts out.

I may not be a huge fan of the High School Musical, but I know for sure the youngsters did remember and relate to the musical show.

The show featured Justin Thomas (Danny), Jessica Paul (Sandy), Keisha Atwell, Darren Bennett, Sophie Ayers, Johnny Fines, Marianna Neofitou, Shobna Gulati, Patrick Harper, Jessica Mundy, Luke Baker, Djalenga Scott, Johnny Godbold, Taylor Walker, and Natalie Woods.

The “Grease” musical is a favorite in Broadway, the West End, and the silver screen.

During that night, more than 500 people attended the musical.