Grand Hyper opens its 42nd outlet in Muhaisnah

DUBAI – One of the largest market chains in the UAE, Grand Hyper, opened its 42nd outlet in Muhaisnah (Sonapur) on Thursday, February 2.

The store offers the best in products, pricing, and services. It also showcases new experiences of quality shopping to the people of Muhaisnah and its neighborhood.

Spread over an area of 52,000 square feet, the new store features an extensive fruit and vegetable section, with the freshest produce exclusively flown in from around the globe, offering uncompromised quality standards.

The hypermarket has two floors with ambient spaces and a car parking facility for shoppers to fully enjoy their experience at the site.

Moreover, the in-house bakery and hot food kitchen will ensure a regular supply of freshly baked breads, a patisserie and ready-to-eat delicacies.

Its first floor offers major brands in electronics, household, garments, footwear, toys and accessories.

“Muhaisnah is one of the most populated communities in Dubai. Our objective is to transform ourselves to cater to the needs of modern customers, who are becoming increasingly rational,” Anver Ameen, managing director at Regency Group, said.

The management also introduced its app called Grand App, which can keep customers informed about the latest offers, products, brands and events in their outlets.

“We believe this app will help customers get the best bargains, save time and have a better shopping experience,” he added.

