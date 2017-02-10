Gov’t troops engage rebels in 3 encounters

CAMP GUILLERMO NAKAR, Lucena City — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana’s all-out-war declaration against the New People’s Army (NPA) gained headway Tuesday, February 7, when the Southern Luzon Command (Solcom) reported three clashes against the cadres of the NPA in the southern Tagalog and Bicol regions.

In a pna.gov.ph report, Solcom information office chief Major Virgilio J. Perez Jr. said government troops from the 31st Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army clashed with 15 NPA rebels in Casiguran town, Sorsogon Monday morning. Two government troopers were wounded in the 15 minute encounter. Also on Monday afternoon, the 93rd Division Reconnaissance Company encountered an undetermined number of NPA rebels at sub-village Bantulinao, Amutag in Aroroy, Masbate. Perez said that the military recovered four improvised explosive devices (IEDs), as well as ammunition of various calibers.

Likewise, clashes were recorded in Rizal and Laguna provinces. “We will hit them hard,” SOLCOM Commander Lieutenant General Ferdinand F. Quidilla stressed.

By: Sam Bautista