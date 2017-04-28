Government’s free college tuition guidelines out

MANILA – A joint memorandum has been issued Tuesday, April 25, on how to implement the PhP8 billion fund of the college free-tuition fee program of the government.

The memorandum was issued by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to the Higher Education Support Fund (HESF) for school year 2017 to 2018, the www.gmanetworknews.com said.

The HESF is in accordance with the wishes of President Rodrigo Duterte to “give priority to financially disadvantaged but academically able students in state universities and colleges (SUCs).”

“As we implement Free Tuition 2017, we are being guided by the original intention of the legislators and the President’s directive to prioritize financially disadvantaged but academically able students – we will do our best to ensure that the fund goes to as many as possible and to those who need it most,” CHED chairperson Patricia Licuanan said in the report.

The joint memorandum specifies that the free tuition program will cover “all Filipinos enrolling in undergraduate studies in SUCs for academic year 2017-2018, subject to the prioritization directive of the President and the availability of funds in the HESF.”

Under the program the SUCs will no longer collect tuition fees from the successful students and will instead charge this fee to the HESF through billing statements for CHED. Other school fees are not included in the program.

Current beneficiaries of the government student financial assistance programs (StuFAPs) are the priority of the program.

The tuition fees of those receiving more than PhP15,000 in benefits will be charged against their StuFAP, while the tuition of beneficiaries who receive less than PhP15,000 will charged from the SUCs’ free tuition allocation, the joint memorandum stated.

After all government StuFAP beneficiaries have been given slots, continuing students in their respective SUCs are next in line for available slots.

They will be further prioritized according to the following order, subject to the availability of funding:

– Graduating students with one semester remaining, regardless of household per capita income;

– Graduating students with one academic year remaining, regardless of household per capita income;

– Non-graduating students who belong to a household that is or was a beneficiary of 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program);

– Non-graduating students who were never part of a household that is or was a beneficiary of 4Ps but is still included in the Listahanan 2.0, ranked according to their estimated per capita household income; and

– Non-graduating students ranked according to their per capita household income based on submitted documentation(s) for proof of income.

If there are still funds available, incoming freshmen and returning students who are not receiving more than PhP15,000 in benefits from any StuFAP will also be eligible for the government’s free tuition program in a similar order.

