Google’s update helps avoid crowds in real time

DUBAI – Google’s latest update helps users avoid packed places in real time.

The firm has started to roll this out last week, just look up a business and tap on the arrow to get more information. The search engine will give users a live analysis on how busy the business is and what users are up against if he goes there.

The latest enhancement, according to a cnet.com report, will determine how crowded an area is within an hour’s time based on aggregated, anonymized location history data.

“It can also help users manage their time by providing live crowd numbers for specific businesses,” the report said noting that one could check the stores around it to see where he can go to kill time until the crowd dies down.

For restaurants, it added that it will give you a hint of how long one might have to wait for a table well before reaching the door.