Google makes it easier to look for jobs

DUBAI – If you’re looking for a new job in your local area, update your Google and try searching “jobs near me” or “teaching job.”

Google has recently launched its go-to job site, which allows users to look for a job either on mobile devices or personal computers. The search engine also allows job seekers to use a set of filters to get highly targeted results from thousands of sites across the Web. Seekers will then see the company’s name, the role, the hours and when the job was posted.

If one wants to be more specific, Google allows filters to narrow the search in different categories (customer service, sales, healthcare, etc), titles (nurse, data engineer, barista) and then type of employment (full-time, part-time, contractor, internship).

What’s the good thing about it? Well it tells you how much time you will consume if you go to the office of your choice.

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai recently said that the company has wanted to use its machine learning capabilities to find ways to make an immediate impact on people’s lives.

“The Google Jobs API on the J&J career site enables candidates to find open positions across the company in a more intuitive and relevant way,” Sjoerd Gehring, global VP of talent acquisition at Johnson & Johnson said in technewsworld.com report.