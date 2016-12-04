Google creates highly accurate lip-reading software

DUBAI – Researchers from Google’s AI division DeepMind and the University of Oxford have collaborated and used artificial intelligence to make the most accurate lip-reading software to date.
According to a report by cbronline.com, the AI system, which was trained using almost 5,000 hours of TV footage from the BBC, contained a total of 118,000 sentences from the videos.
The key contributions include a “Watch, Listen, Attend and Spell” (WLAS), a network that learns to transcribe videos of mouth motion to characters.
In an article published by arix.org, the goal of the work was to recognize phrases and sentences uttered by a talking face, with or without the audio.
DeepMind stated that unlike previous works that have focused on recognizing a limited number of words or phrases, they tackle lip reading as an open-world problem – unconstrained natural language sentences, and in the wild videos.
The same media report added that the AI was trained on shows which aired during the period between January 2010 and December 2015, and later tested its performance on programs between March and September of this year.
The lip reader was only able to decipher less than one-quarter of the spoken words, whilst the WLAS model was able to decipher half of the spoken words.
Based on the report, citing the News Scientist, Ziheng Zhou at the University of Oulu, Finland, said that it was a big step for developing fully automatic lip-reading systems.
“Without the huge dataset, it’s very difficult for us to verify new technologies like deep learning,” he added.
In its summary, the architecture of the WLAS model surpassed the performance of all previous work on standard lip reading benchmark datasets, and demonstrated that visual information helps to improve speech recognition performance even when audio is used.
z1SL9Y Really appreciate you sharing this article.Thanks Again.
A big thank you for your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Very informative blog post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Thanks for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
very nice put up, i certainly love this web site, keep on it
This awesome blog is no doubt educating additionally factual. I have found a lot of useful stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return over and over again. Thanks a bunch!
site style is wonderful, the articles is really excellent :
subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
I think this is a real great blog article. Really Great.
you customize it your self? Either way stay up the nice quality writing, it as uncommon to see a great blog like this
topic of unpredicted feelings. Feel free to surf to my web blog; how to Get rid Of dark Circles
Really informative article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
You ave made some good points there. I looked on the net for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.
You have made some really good points there. I looked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.
This actually is definitely helpful post. With thanks for the passion to present this kind of helpful suggestions here.
Well I sincerely enjoyed studying it. This tip procured by you is very constructive for accurate planning.
Thanks for this post, I am a big big fan of this web site would like to keep updated.
Utterly written written content, appreciate it for information. In the fight between you and the world, back the world. by Frank Zappa.
Thank you ever so for you article.Really thank you! Much obliged.
the way through which you assert it. You make it entertaining and