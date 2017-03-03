Google Assistant to arrive in Nougat, Marshmallow soon

DUBAI – Google’s virtual assistant, Google Assistant, will soon be available to phones running Android 7.0 Nougat and Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Previously available to Pixel phones, Google Assistant lets users talk to his phone in a conversational way, providing answers to questions about weather, flight information and appointments.

Yes, it’s like Apple’s Siri.

LG was one of the first smartphone makers to reveal it would feature the assistant on its new device, the G6.

In its blog post, the assistant will be rolled out this week in the US, while users in Canada, Australia, Germany and the UK will get the feature soon as well.

“With this update, hundreds of millions of Android users will now be able to try out the Google Assistant,” Gummi Hafsteinsson, product lead for Google Assistant, said.

To use this (if you have Nougat or Marshmallow operating system), just long press the Home button and say “Ok Google” to get started. And now, you can ask things such as ‘What’s my confirmation number for my London flight,’ ‘Take me to Museu Picasso,’ ‘Do I need an umbrella today,’ and many more.

According to its blog, there is no need to download the update because Google Assistant will be usable on phones running Nougat and Marshmallow with Google Play Services.

“Our goal is to make the Assistant available anywhere you need it. It came to Android Wear 2.0 – via new smartwatches – just a few weeks ago and, as we previewed in January, the Assistant is also coming to TVs and cars,” Hafsteinsson said.