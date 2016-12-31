There is a saying that states, “good news comes in threes.”

So when we asked Vhong Navarro if sooner or later will we also hear him announce his engagement proposal, he smiles and said, “wala namang pressure, but who knows?”

After his “It’s Showtime” co-hosts and good friends Anne Curtis and Billy Crawford made their respective confirmations of their engagements to their loved ones, Vhong, Jhong Hilario and even Vice Ganda were also asked of the same question.

While Vice kept his mum and Jhong related his love to his new-found career in politics (as Councilor in Makati City), Vhong quips, “everything will have its perfect timing. I am so happy for my brother and sister Billy and Anne, but I believe dumating na yung right timing for them. Maganda yung moment sa kanila at ibigay natin yun.”

The very good host-dancer-actor also reveals that if ever he asks his gf, Tanya Bautista, an ABS-CBN employee for marriage, “I will make sure, siya na talaga ang last. For now kasi, medyo madami pa akong mga bagahe na dapat ayusin. Dun (marriage) din naman kami pupunta dahil ramdam ko naman na siya na talaga. Maghahanap pa ba ako ng iba eh sa dami ng pinagdaanan naming hirap at dusa, siya lagi ang nasa tabi at karamay ko?”

His previous marriage to Bianca Lapus, a former Star Magic artist was annulled in 2010.

For now, Vhong is busy promoting his movie “Mang Kepweng Returns”, his supposed New Year treat to his fans and supporters.

It will hit the theaters on January 4, Vhong’s birthday and he has the following as co-stars: Kim Domingo, Jaclyn Jose, Louise Delos Reyes, Sunshine Cruz, Juancho Triviño, James Blanco, Pen Medina, Valeen Montenegro, Jhong Hilario, Jackie Rice, Jobert Austria, Alex Calleja, Balang, Josh de Guzman, Chun Sa, Tuko, and a lot more.

“Mang Kepweng Returns” is directed by the good-looking friend of ours, GB San Pedro, under Cineko Productions and Viva Films.

“Regalo na lang po ninyo sa birthday ko, so please have a good laugh” said Vhong.

****

As we write this, ang mga movies nina Paolo Ballesteros at Eugene Domingo at ng mga bagets na sina Julia Barretto, Ronnie Alonte at Joshua Garcia, ang mainit na pinag-uusapan sa takilya sa on-going MMFF.

Consistent sa lakas ang “Die Beautiful” ni Paolo na hinuhulaan ding magwawagi bilang Best Actor ng filmfest.

Hataw naman sa mga teenagers ang “Vince&Kath&James” nina Julia habang maganda din ang word of mouth ng “Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 2” ni Uge, na bigla ngang lumipad patunong Italy to join her boyfriend there.

As expected, hanggang sa “ingay” sa media umarangkada ang Nora Aunor starrer, habang ang mga no-name star-movies ay waley talaga hataw sa mga sinehan.

Kumpara sa mga nakaraang filmfests na dagsa at laksa-laksa ang mga manunuod, this year saw a different scenario. Wala na nga ang mahahabang pila sa mga sinehan kaya’t balitang agad-agad na na-pull-out sa movie houses ang mga entries at agad na isinalang ang mga foreign films.

Hay, sayang naman talaga!

*****

Erwan’s elder sister Solenn Heussaff is now relieved that his favorite brother has finally asked Anne Curtis to marriage.

The very sexy Solenn who first walked the aisle with her fiancee early this year in a private ceremony abroad, confirmed reports that they both talked about getting married at almost the same time.

But since she is the “ate”, Erwan gave way and waited for his time. “I so adore and respect my brother. I know how much in love he is to Anne and I’m so thrilled that finally, ayan na din siya,” said Solenn.

“This Holiday season is so extra special to our families. Mas may meaning and yes, it’s different in so many ways because of what we have as addition to us di ba?” remarked she, who experienced many Christmases abroad.

“Iba dito sa Philippines that’s why we love it here. Mahilig tayong mag-decorate. Kahit hindi pa Christmas, three months before, Christmas na agad. You hear Christmas songs on the radio. Sa bawat kanto, may Christmas lights na. You really feel the joy and spirit,” she narrated.

Adding to that happiness is that she gets to spend time with her immediate family, especially during Noche Buena, having dinner and exchanging gifts. Her mom and her brother Erwan are usually tasked to do the cooking.

“We always have cheese, caviar and ham. Pinaka-favorite ko ‘yung ham every Christmas,” Solenn confesses. Contrary to what others may think, the drop-dead sexy artist-actress is no vegetarian but a true-blue meat-lover. It seemed perfect then for Solenn to endorse Holiday Ham by CDO Premium as it brings together two things she loves – Christmas and ham. “I am happy to endorse a product I believe in. I love bacon, tocino and ham but I am very picky on which brand to choose. I want something that’s real and authentic. I hate extenders,” Solenn says.

When asked for a tip on how to choose a perfect Christmas Ham, Solenn has this advice – “Look for the net marks in actual hams, not just in packaging and ads. Only whole-meat hams can be smoked in ham nets and we know that whole-meat ham is the best choice.” “There are some hams that are just made from various cuts of meat that are just pieced together. It turns me off,” Solenn says.

Article By: Ambet Nabus