Gone were the ‘morena’ beauties in Binibining Pilipinas

We agree with the observations of many beauty aficionados and patrons that indeed there’s a new “concept of Pinay beauty” who will represent the country in various international beauty pageants.

In the last edition of 2016 Binibining Pilipinas, where 40 candidates fought for six titles and two runners-up, majority of the winners has foreign blood or foreign-sounding names and indeed look “foreign,” err very tisay and gone were the morena beauties that used to describe Filipinas.

Crowned as Bb. Pilipinas-Universe Maxine Medina (Candidate No. 29) is a mixed Chinese mestiza-Pinoy, while the crowd-favorite Kylie Versoza (Candidate No. 31) who took the Bb. Pilipinas-International title is also very foreign-looking.

Ang iba pang winners ay sina Joanna Eden (Candidate No. 13) napiling Bb. Pilipinas-Supranational; Jennifer Hammond (Candidate No. 26) ang nakakuha ng Bb. Pilipinas-Intercontinental title; at si Nicole Cordoves (Candidate No. 11) ang nanalo sa titulong Bb. Pilipinas-Grand International.

Nakakuha rin ng titulo ang kapatid ni Bb. Pilipinas-Universe 2009 Bianca Manalo na si Nichole Marie Manalo (Candidate No. 28) bilang Bb. Pilipinas-Globe.

First runner-up naman si Angelica Alita (Candidate No. 38) at second runner-up si Jehza Huelar (Candidate No. 37).

The event was hosted by Xian Lim and KC Concepcion. Among the board of judges were diplomats and foreign dignitaries and Miss USA, who placed second runner-up to our very own Miss Universe Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach who had quite a “dramatic” relinquishing of her Binibining Pilipinas title.

*****

PBA rookie Troy Rosario led TNT to victory

Meanwhile, during the last time we covered the on-going PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals playoffs between Alaska and defending champions Tropang TNT, we were so amazed at how rookie Troy Rosario of Tropang TNT stole the show from friend Calvin Abueva of Alaska.

The rookie forward did really engage himself in a game that showcased his guts and power and left Abueva saying but good words for Rosario, who scored a career-high 31 points on a 7-of-10 shooting from three-point range.

The fans and hecklers alike who shouted “in your face Abueva” could not help themselves in praising Rosario’s guts as most of his shots or scoring were done mostly right on Abueva’s face.

“That’s part of the game. Ganun talaga. Nakaka-proud din naman na yung dati mong kasamahan (they were together in Gilas Pilipinas) at kaibigan ay nagkaroon ng ganyang basketball highlight. Wala naman sa akin yun. Gagalingan ko na lang siguro next game. Humanda siya,” were some of Abueva’s words after his team was defeated.

It was really a fun-filled game as we witnessed in one sequence during the fourth period, the two’s engaging in a shooting duel, with Rosario answering Abueva’s three-pointer and vice-versa.

Kitang-kita rin namin kung paanong dinededma ni Rosario ang pag-trash-talk ni Abueva during the entire game kaya’t mas kinantiyawan talaga ito bilang “pikon daw” pero Abueva confessed, “wala yun. Part ng game as I said. Nothing personal. Alam naman niya (Rosario) yun.”

“Ang ganda talaga ng pinakita niya. Dodoblehin ko pa ang depensa ko sa kanya,” acknowledged Abueva, who also did well for the Aces with his 18 points (2-of-4 from 3-point line), eight rebounds, and four assists.

The Aces face the daunting task of sweeping the last two games of the best-of-three series to advance to the semifinals.

*****

Angelica Panganiban ‘may hugot’ sa ‘Family Feud’

Among the intriguing items that netizens are discussing in the social media world is the latest guesting Angelica Panganiban did in ABS-CBN’s “Family Feud” show.

Kahit kami ay natawa sa video clip na kumakalat sa social media showing Angelica so eager to answer a trivia question about possible reasons kung bakit naghihiwalay ang magkasintahan.

Top answer ang sinabi ni Angelica na “third party o babae” ang isa sa mga dahilan kaya’t mabilis ding nag-conclude ang marami na kunektado ito sa totoong love life ni Angelica, whose last bf was John Lloyd Cruz.

Well, medyo lumang isyu na ito kung tutuusin pero nang dahil nauso nga sa mga comedy and kagayang show na nilalabasan ni Angelica ang mga “hugot lines” patungkol sa lovelfie and relationships, hindi talaga maiiwasang ma-i-kunek ito sa natapos na relasyon ng actress-host sa magaling na si John Lloyd Cruz.