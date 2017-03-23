Gmail now allows streaming of videos

DUBAI – From now on, Gmail users will be able to stream video attachments on the page rather than first downloading the file.

Previously, in order to view a video sent through the mail service, one has to download it first and open it using a media player.

“Starting today, when opening an email with video attachments, you will see a thumbnail of the video and have the ability to stream it, right from inside Gmail,” Google said in a blogpost dated last week.

The feature also uses the same Google infrastructure that powers YouTube, Google Drive, and other video streaming apps. With the use of this, the video is delivered at optimal quality and availability.