Global Knights of Rizal assemble for international meet

DUBAI – More than 500 participants from across the world had recently attended the 21st international assembly and conference of the Knights of Rizal (KOR) at SMX Convention Center in Davao City.

The gathering was attended by several KOR members representing varous chapters, not only in the Philippines but around the world such as in the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, and Hong Kong.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was also conferred the highest award for “his unprecedented victory in the last elections and for bringing back the people’s trust in government.”

Former Chief Justice Reynato Puno, the supreme commander of the KOR, confirmed the conferment.

“Your conferment upon me today of the Knight Grand Cross of Rizal, the highest degree which the Knights of Rizal could gift any person with, is truly humbling.

“I can only hope that I do justice to the award that you bestow upon me,” Duterte said in his speech.

He also said that anyone can be like the Philippine’s national hero.

“In our modest ways and within the limits of our competence and capacities, we can all be like Rizal,” he stressed.

He also noted that it would be good to revisit the writings and undertakings of Jose Rizal.

“I must confess, however, that I suffer a sense of inadequacy knowing that I stand before an assemblage of men who are so fused with patriotic fervor, deeply imbued with Dr. Jose Rizal’s ideals and visions, and dedicated to the diffusion of his writings and teachings,” he said.

Kabayan Weekly’s Publisher Atallah Habib has also attended the event in Davao as he also practices the deeds of Rizal and wants to emulate the late hero.

Middle East and African Region (MEAR) – Knights of Rizal Regional Commander Zane Thirlwall said that he was very much blessed to be part of the international gathering.

“As a foreign national representing KOR MEAR, I was very privileged. I heard very inspiring messages and information I did not know how to say in such ways. MEAR activities were really appreciated by all,” he said.

Thirlwall added that anyone who joined the fraternity is lucky and blessed.

“Above all, he should be able to learn a great deal on all topics in life and better himself,” he stressed.

Conferred with the Knight Grand Cross of Rizal, he continued: “I must have done something good to be blessed with a loving wife and dedicated true patriotic Knights in my region [to acquire this.]”

The fraternity is a civic and patriotic organization that has as its prime purpose the study of the teachings of the country’s national hero and propagate these to the people.